 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Paint Your Own Masterpiece with Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy

Complete a mini masterpiece in one sitting! Have you or a loved one ever wanted to take a paint class from one of the most acclaimed art organizations in the world? Thanks to The Da Vinci Guild and the Festival of Arts, now you can! Limited to only 20 lucky individuals, Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy will host an intimate painting class on the Pageant stage on Sunday, May 15 from 3-5:30 p.m. Those fortunate enough to snag a seat will complete an acrylic painting in the impressionism style of Monet’s Water Lilies. Wine and appetizers will be served and each ticket will include all needed supplies: canvas, paints and brushes. Tickets are $150 per person. Limit 20 people. Reserve your seat today at www.foapom.com/event/paint-with-the-pageant-director/.

Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy will host an intimate painting class for 20 on the Pageant stage

One hundred percent of the proceeds from Paint Your Own Masterpiece will go to support the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to assist with producing the 2022 Fine Art Show and world-famous Pageant of the Masters. Paint Your Own Masterpiece is presented by The Da Vinci Guild, a philanthropic club founded by the volunteers of the Pageant in spring of 2021 to specifically produce fundraising events for the sole benefit of the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach and Pageant of the Masters. This philanthropic club’s activities are independent from and not affiliated with the Pageant or Festival management.

For more information, contact Ed Hanke at 949.301.5427. To purchase tickets to the Paint Your Own Masterpiece, visit www.foapom.com/event/paint-with-the-pageant-director. For more information and to stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Fine Art Show follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant, and visit www.foapom.com.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

