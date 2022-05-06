NewLeftHeader

haze

60.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach accepting applications 050622

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach accepting applications for 2022 Community Grants

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach raises money throughout the year to support community programs and projects through the club’s Community Grant program. The club is currently accepting applications from non-profit community organizations within the city seeking funds for programs and projects in the areas of health and human services, education, arts and culture, civic and community services.

Community Grant applications are being accepted by Rotary Club of Laguna Beach through May 20. To apply for a community grant or for more information, contact club member Gail Duncan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call her cell at 810.217.0253. www.lagunabeachrotary.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.