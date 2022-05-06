NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Fire chief comments on fuel modification, mutual aid, local issues at community meeting

By SARA HALL

The top fire official in the city updated local business owners at a community meeting this week about the biggest fire-related issues in town. 

Laguna Beach Fire Department Chief Mike Garcia was the featured speaker at the LB Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday (May 5). 

Garcia spoke about a variety of topics, including fuel modification and defensible space programs.

Although it’s a controversial issue, some people appreciate LBFD’s efforts, while others are strongly opposed, he noted. 

“As the fire chief, it is my job and I take it seriously, the highest level of not only fire protection, but to do what I can to ensure that we are taking fire prevention activities needed to make the community safer,” Garcia said. “I’m not the aesthetics police, (but) I do care about it and I do love the way the city looks.”

It’s a balance between the two, he added. 

LBFD recently developed fuel modification guidelines that were unanimously accepted by the California Coastal Commission. CCC staff even touted that the program should be used as a model for the rest of the state, Garcia pointed out. 

It’s sensitive, Garcia explained, and utilizes a hierarchy of vegetation removal of non-native and/or dead and dying first, with removal of native vegetation in high- and very-high value habitat areas, only when fire safety goals would not otherwise be achieved.

“(We) try to touch the most minimal amount of important vegetation as possible,” Garcia said. 

It’s not done with bias or emotion, it’s a science-based plan, Garcia said. It’s done through fire modeling. 

“Many communities come through with bulldozers and…build the fuel breaks, it could be 75, 100, 250 feet and its bare earth,” Garcia said. “But what we’ve done through fire modeling is (consider) what can we do to keep aesthetics and still significantly change a fire.”

A team of experienced hand crews also works in fuel modification zones to clear brush by hand 

By applying the 50% thinning at the minimum 100-foot width they can significantly change the dynamics of an approaching fire, Garcia said. 

“With these breaks…we’re allowing time for the homeowners to evacuate,” he said. “So we’re buying time, we’re changing the dynamics. And we’re also making a safety zone: A zone for our firefighters where they can actually make a stand instead of trying to get ahead of a fire that’s growing like a hurricane that’s going to run them over and kill them as well.”

At the Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday (May 4), commissioners unanimously approved a fuel modification program for upper and south Bluebird Canyon and Park Avenue, but not without some concerns raised by the public, particularly about erosion and debris flow on the steep slopes at the Bluebird Farms property.

There’s been a lot of discussion in the community regarding defensible space, noted Jeffrey Redeker, a member of the Chamber’s board of directors. So having Garcia as a featured speaking at the GAC meeting is timely, particularly as fire season starts.

“Although I’m not sure if there’s really a fire season anymore, it seems like a year-round (issue),” he added. 

Garcia also mentioned that council last year approved updated defensible space guidelines, which LBFD modified from the state mandates.

LBFD firefighters helping battle the Monument Fire in Humboldt in Northern California in 2021 

Garcia also spoke about Laguna Beach Fire Department’s participation in the California Master Mutual Aid System.

“It’s probably the finest [mutual aid system] in the world because it gets utilized all the time,” Garcia said.

They get notifications daily about fires across California and nearby states. If deployed, LBFD responds as part of a strike team (five engine companies and a battalion chief) for 14-21 days, depending on the fire activity. Crews are sent out to replace the team and the apparatus stays, he explained. 

Laguna Beach is one of the first to be deployed in Orange County because of their experience in wildland firefighting, Garcia noted. 

Mutual aid calls are usually within California, but sometimes come from out of state. 

LBFD was recently requested to head to New Mexico, which is currently battling the Cerro Pelado fire that has already burned about 29,368 acres and is only 13% contained. Laguna’s request was canceled, for the time being, as other agencies were able to step in.

“We’re still on hold for that,” Garcia said Thursday.

He also described the department’s various types of fire vehicles, which carry some additional gear that larger rigs typically hold. In Laguna, because it’s challenging for larger trucks to fit down the narrow and steep roads, the smaller engines handle the job. For example, LBFD doesn’t have a truck company (longer rigs that carry the aerial ladders) so the fire engines carry that equipment and work as both an engine and truck. 

“We try to make ourselves as versatile as possible,” Garcia said. “Our people are jacks of all trades and master of many.”

They also have brush rigs that are designed to go far into the wildland, he added. They have some specialized tools and equipment on board as well. The brush rigs have the ability to “pump and roll” meaning they are capable of pumping while driving. Most fire engines can’t be moved when the pump is engaged, Garcia explained.

“That gives us some mobility and flexibility,” he said. 

Laguna Beach’s unique topography also requires a variety of responses, many that require specialized response (more than just a medical emergency).

“We have a lot of backcountry, we have shoreline cliffs, we have…jagged, rocky ledges that (jut) out into the water,” Garcia said.

He shared some statistics: LBFD responded to 3,713 calls for service in 2021. There’s been a slow increase in call volume over the years, he noted. Medical aid responses account for about 60% of all calls, fire responses make up about 15%, rescues are another 15%, and miscellaneous (spills/Haz-Mat, public service calls, etc.) cover about 10%.

Then-Councilmember and current Mayor Sue Kempf and Fire Chief Mike Garcia during a demonstration and training exercise in 2020 

Garcia briefly described the vision, values, and mission of the small, but active and committed department. They aim to focus on professionalism and responsiveness with integrity, dedication and enthusiasm, Garcia said. 

“We don’t need to just say them, we need to live them,” he said.

He also briefly spoke about weed abatement, the city’s new ambulance program, inspections, training and other programs.

He also shared some history and interesting facts about the Laguna Beach Fire Department, including that fire station #1 is the oldest in the county. It was built in 1931, just over a decade after the department was formed as a volunteer bucket brigade in 1919.

Garcia, who’s been the fire chief in Laguna Beach for four years, is retiring in July

“It’s been a great community and a great department,” he said. “I’ve loved being involved.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

