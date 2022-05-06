NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 050622

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Nothing swell about El Niño and El Niña 

Dennis 5Local surface ocean temps are still chilly, remaining in that 59-61 degree range. I just checked in with the gang down at the NOAA in L.A. and apparently that stubborn, unwelcome La Niña is still hanging around, refusing to pack her bags and hit the road. It’s been seven years now since our friend El Niño has paid us a visit. That’s why it was such a dry winter in California with yet another unproductive swell season, plus with La Niña blatantly refusing to honor her eviction notice. 

Yet another lackluster Baja swell season is in store for us with cooler than normal ocean temps and a thicker marine layer that will be much slower to burn off. I hope I’m wrong with my dismal prediction for the upcoming summer, but I’m only going by the pattern when the enemy is in the water. In an average summer south swell season, we can count on at least a half dozen sizable Baja swells, but we haven’t even had that many since 2014. In addition, we haven’t had a decent winter swell season since way back in 2015-16, a very productive winter I might add. And that was thanks to, you guessed it, the last El Niño event. Quality surf and El Niños go hand in hand. I’ve got daily weather and surf records since 1958 that clearly show proof to that theory.

Take the El Niño of 1958 for instance. First off, the 1957-58 rainy season produced more than 24 inches of rain, more than 10 inches above the seasonal normal of 13.95. That rain was distributed fairly evenly from November through April instead of falling all at once. The summer of 1958 was an epic one with tons of surf from both an active Baja swell season and a very busy Southern Hemisphere season. 

In addition, there was minimal marine layer all summer plus the water was really warm from early June through October in 1958. Most days recorded surface ocean temps in the low to even mid 70s. When all was said and done, the 90-day period from June 21 through September 21 chalked up a hefty total of 16 red flag days and 55 yellow flag days, with only 19 green flag days, making for quite a remarkable summer. 

My criteria on the color of flags flying any given day is that the green flags are flying if the surf is three feet or less, which means a very calm day. That means it would be suitable for swimming for just about everyone from novice to expert with not a hint of rip currents and riptides. If the Laguna Lifeguards hoist the yellow flags, the surf is stronger and more consistent with waves from 3-7 or 8 ft. which means use caution as riptides are imminent, especially if the waves are coming in from a severe SSE angle from Baja storms. 

There are a few lulls in the action when a hurricane swell is in the water, so beginners are urged not to enter the water more than knee to waist deep. When the waves are a solid 8 ft. or higher, the red flags go up. That means it’s suitable for only seasoned experts and even then, the guards will try to discourage anyone from going in. For those familiar with the way the waves break at Main Beach, on big days the waves are called closeouts, meaning they all break at once with no shoulders of green water and man, they break hard, especially at low tide!

 There were those, however, that will venture out there anyway, but most are experts and lifeguards with many years of experience. I used to love going out there on those heavy days just to be part of that energy but heck, I learned how to swim at Main Beach when I was only 3 years young. I had bodysurfing mastered by the time I was 8, plus I knew all of the guards on a first name basis. However, they all kept a close watch on me. They were blown away to see such a young person out in such chaotic conditions, but they all knew I could handle myself. 

Living at the beach all that time, you can almost instantly tell if that person even belongs in the water. It’s like having a sixth sense. They all knew that I was born to be in that energy, so don’t worry, be happy! Almost since day one, the ocean and the atmosphere became my path in life. 

Have a wonderful weekend, ALOHA!

 

