NewLeftHeader

haze

60.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Guest Letter Seth R. Teigen 050622

Guest Letter

Seth R. Teigen, FACHE, Chief Executive

Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital celebrates National Nurses Week

Guest Letter Seth Teigen

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Seth R. Teigen

One of the hallmarks of Providence Mission Hospital is our exceptional nursing team. Our dedicated and compassionate nurses touch so many lives, so profoundly, each and every day. From the moment our patients enter the hospital until they are ready to leave, our nurses play an incredibly important role in the way our patients experience health care.

It is always an honor to formally celebrate our nurses during National Nurses’ Week, which begins on May 6 and concludes on May 12 – the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

I often receive notes and letters from grateful patients and their families, and one of the things that our patients almost always mention is the compassion, kindness and dedication of our nurses. It is truly inspiring to watch them devote their heart and soul to caring for our patients and their loved ones.

Please join me in thanking our nurses for their commitment and dedication!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.