 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

The Plant Man: what to plant now 

By Steve Kawaratani

“Hard is the heart that loveth nought in May.”

–Chaucer

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

May has always been a great month – First up is Mother’s Day celebrations this Sunday, and, of course, Catharine’s Day on the 26th. Memorial Day follows quickly on the 30th, which marks the beginning of the summer gardening season. Even the former Soviet Union named May Day as a holiday, dedicated to its ever-suffering workers (sad that some things never change).

Answering some questions his week:

Q: What can I do to keep mildew off my roses this year?

A: Overcast weather contributes to the mildew found on roses. We can’t wish away cloudy skies this time of year, so viable options are to spray fungicides for control, ignore the problem, or move further inland. Good cultural practices, such as avoiding excessive moisture on leaves during watering and removing badly diseased leaves, will go a long way in keeping the problem to a minimum.

The Plant Man waht to plant Loki

Photo by Catharine Cooper

Loki and friends romping

Q: Hello. Do I need to do anything special for my lawn?

A: Remember to set the mower higher as the season becomes warmer and grass will respond favorably to regular applications of fertilizer throughout the summer. Lawns must be at their best for our doggos! Woof.

Q: How do I get rid of scale on my indoor palm?

A: I recommend moving the plant outdoors and using a highly refined oil spray. Don’t let this one get out of control and remember to spray the underside of the fronds.

Q: Hi Plant Man. What is the origin of Mother’s Day?

A: Anna May Jarvis conceived the idea of an annual day to honor mothers. Let’s hope that the second Sunday in May continues the tradition of being the biggest business day of the year for Laguna restaurants and florists.

The Plant Man what to plant perennial

Photo by Jessica Gannon

A perfect perennial garden

Q: My winter color is fading fast. What should I plant now?

A: Foxglove, lobelia, marigold and geranium are a few of May’s fairest flowers for the anticipated warmer weather. Don’t forget to remove the tip bud to encourage bushy growth.

I would be remiss if the Battle of Puebla wasn’t mentioned as a May event. After all, Cinco de Mayo, is as raucously enjoyed by gringos in Laguna and beyond, as it is celebrated by Mexicans in Baja. Hasta la próxima.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

