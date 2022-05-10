NewLeftHeader

few clouds

52.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

Primary Election Information for Laguna Beach 051022

Primary Election Information for Laguna Beach

Voting Center Locations

Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center, 380 3rd St.

(Opens May 28: May 28-June 3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m./June 4-6, 8 a.m.-8 p.m./June 7, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lang Park, 21540 Wesley Drive

(Opens June 4: June 4-6, 8 a.m.-8 p.m./June 7, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Ballot Drop Box Locations

Available 24/7 beginning May 9 through June 7 (until 8 p.m.)

Laguna Beach Branch Library, 363 Glenneyre St. (Walk-Up only)

Dates to Remember

Monday, May 9 – Vote-by-Mail Ballot Mailing Begins

Monday, May 23 – Last Day to Register to Vote

Saturday, May 28 – Select Vote Centers Open

Saturday, June 4 – All Vote Centers Open

Tuesday, June 7 – Election Day

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.