 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

All Class LBHS Reunion at Heisler Park, May 7

Photos courtesy of Beth Leeds

“This 2022 All Class LBHS Reunion, which took place Saturday, May 7 was the best one. It was just like being back in the ‘daze,’” according to alumna Beth Leeds.” Amanda Horton (Class of 1993) was in charge and “everywhere.” Three current LBHS Breakers Cheerleaders made the entire event fun. They rallied attendees with cheers, bringing back memories of the CIF years. The earliest alumnus in attendance was Jim Flynn, Class of 1944. Flynn was one of the first lifeguards. Pictured are LBHS Cheerleaders, Classes of 2022 and 2023 with Lifeguard Phil Jones, Class of 1951.

 

