 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 051022

“Art in Public Places” – Sunbathers by Leonard Glasser

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

art in full scuplture

“Sunbathers” was originally titled “Two Figures” 

Two Figures by Leonard Glasser was originally installed in 1983. In 2016, it was removed, restored and re-titled Sunbathers by the artist.

Funded through a donation by the Carman family, the new sculpture is 4 feet high by 11 feet by 3 feet and comprised of metal and concrete. One sunbather is reclining in a chair under a tree, and the other is lying on her stomach trying to get a tan.

Weather-beaten from overhanging trees and coastal elements, the sculpture was facing removal in 2016. However, the City Council’s decision to remove the sculpture – due to the price of upkeep and the amount of repairs – was met with public resistance. 

art in sitting in chair

One sunbather reclines in a chair under a tree 

Since the time of the original sculptures’ installation in 1983, they were vandalized and repaired three times. Additional repairs in 2016, the commission reported, would cost $10,050 while removing the pieces would cost $4,000.

The Arts Commission reconsidered when Glasser said the sculpture could be reproduced in a finished stainless steel that would withstand the weather.

At the time, Glasser said, “I looked at it today. Most of the problem is just dirt,” he said. “It needs to be washed. Rust in the future will be a problem [with Laguna’s marine air]. Dirt will be a problem, which is why I recommend doing it in stainless.”

Fact or fiction? The Arts Commission said the naked female was “too sexy,” so Glasser added the bikini to Sunbathers. 

art in lying down

Nita Carman Park at Wilson Street and St. Ann’s Drive 

Given its location in the park on a grassy knoll – and taking into consideration the height of the sculpture – Two Figures was as appealing as a fire hydrant to passing dogs. To discourage this practice, during its restoration and transformation into Sunbathers, Glasser made it 12 inches higher, so the dogs wouldn’t be tempted. 

This is the 58th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

