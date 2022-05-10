NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

LOCA Instagram Challenge “Color of the Month” FP 051022

LOCA Instagram Challenge “Color of the Month”

LOCA invites everyone to engage in seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing photos and photos of artwork, that follows easy themes.

LOCA Instagram flowers

Courtesy of LOCA

Orange is the May “Color of the Month” Instagram Challenge

The challenge for spring is “Color of the Month” featuring images with a dominant color. The theme for May is “Orange.” All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and sculpture.

To participate now, post images featuring orange, to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge.

 

