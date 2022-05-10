NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

Guest Column A powerful five-minute meditation 051022

Guest Column

A powerful five-minute meditation to open your heart

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Have you thought about starting a meditation practice? I began meditating 20+ years ago using a mantra. This can be an Indian Sanskrit word like om or hum, or a soothing word such as love or peace. 

You may use a phrase such as I Am Love or All Is Well. 

The Start of Something New and Healing 

Before I learned how to meditate daily, I was so uptight and frightened at the time. And every time I meditated I would get a headache. 

This lasted for weeks. As my body and mind began to relax, perhaps for the first time in my life, the headaches went away. 

I have been meditating ever since, and I have attended many classes over the years. They each offer a slightly different method of meditation. All methods have benefits, although they may not be right for you. 

Many people try to start a daily meditation practice, but they never get started because they think that there are rules to follow, or they worry they are not doing it right. 

I want to share with you eight (8) simple steps so you can practice your own five-minute meditation daily. 

A Five-Minute Meditation to Open Your Heart 

1. Breathe in. Breathe out. 

2. Breathe in. Breathe out. 

3. Breathe in and breathe out and just let go of all that stuff that is stuck inside you. 

4. This is a special day and we don’t want to carry any old stuff with us. 

5. Put one hand on your heart and one hand on your belly. And as you breathe quietly, notice how comforting that feels. Be aware that you can do this anytime and anywhere and take care of yourself. 

6. You can make yourself feel better with simple gestures and your own breath. How it calms you down. It lets yesterday go. It gives you a feeling of safety. You are here for yourself. And as you release yesterday and even this moment, you allow your full attention to come into this day, this hour, this time. Turn your full attention to this wonderful, wonderful day. 

7. Let your heart open and make room for all the good of the Universe to come in. 

8. All is well. 

Meditation is one of the best gifts you can give to your body. It loves and supports you every day, and it feels good to give it something in return. 

Whatever method you adopt, you may choose to change methods over the years. And I am sure you will. 

Remember, meditation is merely a way of you getting in touch with your own inner guidance. While we are always connected with this guidance as we go about our day, it is easier for us to consciously connect when we sit quietly and listen.

Let’s affirm: I am divinely guided at all times. 

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time, 

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

