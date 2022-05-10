NewLeftHeader

few clouds

52.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

In Memoriam Luca Elghanayan 051022

In Memoriam

Luca Elghanayan

January 16, 2002 – May 2, 2022

Luca Elghanayan, 20, a longtime Laguna Beach resident who was away attending the University of California, Berkeley, died suddenly on Monday, May 2, following a seizure. 

According to the Cal Berkeley campus public information officer, Elghanayan suffered a medical emergency near Pimentel Hall around 10:20 p.m. and was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Luca Elghanayan photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Elghanayan Family

Luca Elghanayan

In his second year at Berkeley in the College of Chemistry, Elghanayan grew up in Laguna Beach, graduating from Laguna Beach High School in 2020.

The death has stunned family members.

Services will be this Sunday, May 15, at Pacific View Memorial Park (3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona del Mar) at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life & a Paddle Out at Irvine Cove Beach.

Parking for the Celebration of Life and Paddle Out will be in the Los Trancos parking lot (6900 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach). A shuttle will be provided.

The family is requesting that everyone dress colorful and comfortable.

For those unable to attend, a Zoom livestream will be available at 1 p.m. The Zoom ID is 949 374 6108, with a password of LUCA (all uppercase).

Luca Elghanayan photo 2 waterskiing

Click on photo for a larger image

Luca loved his time in and around the water

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.