NewLeftHeader

few clouds

52.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

Local honored by American Red Cross 051022

Local honored by American Red Cross

The American Red Cross of Orange County is honoring 10 local heroes for their outstanding acts of heroism and humanitarian service. These heroes will be celebrated at the 2022 Orange County Heroes Awards, held on Friday, May 20 at the City National Grove of Anaheim. 

Among them is Heidi Miller of Laguna Beach, who is being recognized with the Gift of Life Hero Award.

Local honored Miller

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Heidi Miller is the recipient of the American Red Cross of Orange County’s Gift of Life Hero Award

For decades, Miller has been giving others the gift of life. She began donating blood in college and in 1991 became a bone marrow transplant donor. In 2017, she donated a kidney to a recipient who had mere months to live. Like her earlier bone marrow donation, her kidney donation made a lifesaving impact.

Since then, Miller has mentored more than 120 people in need of kidney transplants and has helped match more than 40 individuals, including more than 30 people who have now received their transplants.

Miller also continues donating platelets and blood. Knowing that the need is constant, she encourages others to donate as well. Her motto is “Share Your Spare!” whether this means blood, platelets, bone marrow or kidney donation.

“We’re thrilled to recognize true heroes who are serving our communities every day,” said Becky Firey, executive director of the American Red Cross of Orange County. “It’s an honor to share their inspiring stories with the public and highlight the impact of local, everyday heroes across our region.”

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.