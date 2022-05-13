NewLeftHeader

Bare Bones explores faith with The Christians

Bare Bones Theatre’s play reading series presents its final play of Spring 2022 with a reading of Lucas Hnath’s provocative play The Christians on Tuesday, May 31 at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave. in downtown Laguna Beach. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the reading begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Pastor Paul has spent 20 years building his church from a modest storefront to a mega-congregation. Just as the church debt is paid off, Pastor Paul shakes the very foundations of his flock with a Sunday sermon challenging a core Christian belief. The Christians explores faith, faithfulness and what happens when we change our minds in a community that wants us to stay the same. 

Bare Bones Pastor Paul

Photos courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre

Brent Schindele plays Pastor Paul in “The Christians”

The Christians stars Brent Schindele as Pastor Paul and his real-life wife Erika Whalen Schindele as on-stage wife, Elizabeth. Rounding out this talented local cast are Ava Burton, David Sasik and Tom Shelton. A talkback with Pastor Rod Echols follows the reading. 

Bare Bones Erika Schindele

Erika Whalen Schindele plays Pastor Paul’s on-stage wife, Elizabeth, who happens to be Brent Schindele’s real-life wife

Bare Bones is a production of ART WOW art without walls, based in Laguna Beach, and curated by Lojo Simon and Ava Burton. ART WOW has presented 35 play readings and several other theatrical and educational events in a variety of local venues since 2015.

To purchase tickets, click here. General admission is $30; VIP is $50.

 

