 Volume 14, Issue 38  |  May 13, 2022

South Laguna Community hosts Spring Fling 051322

South Laguna Community hosts Spring Fling Festival & Potluck

On Saturday, May 18 from 3-5 p.m., the South Laguna Community Garden Park is hosting the 2022 Spring Fling Festival & Potluck at the Garden Park, located at Eagle Rock Way and S. Coast Highway. Bring a potluck dish or snacks for 10 people and BYO drinks. Meet your neighbors and enjoy live music by the Garden Band. Kids are welcome. To minimize waste, the event features a dishwashing station supervised by Gayle Joliet who supplies garage sale dishware instead of paper plates. For more information and to donate to the Garden Park, visit www.SouthLaguna.org/garden.

 

