 Volume 14, Issue 39  |  May 17, 2022

Cat art voted “Best in Show” at Gallery Q 051722

Cat art voted “Best in Show” at Gallery Q will win $100 donated by Blue Bell Foundation for Cats 

Gallery Q’s latest show, Animals Wild and Not So Wild, will open with a reception on Friday, May 20 between 5 and 6:30 p.m. at the Susi Q and Community Center, 380 Third Street, and run from May 19-July 27. At the reception, the public is invited to enjoy snacks, fabulous art by aspiring and professional artists, and wonderful camaraderie on the patio with fellow animal and art lovers. Wine will also be available.

Excitingly, this free show features a partnership with two cat nonprofits, who combined are creating a cash kitty for fine feline art voted Best in Show, as well as a prize for the runner-up. 

cat art tongue

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“The Cat That Ate the Mouse” – one of the paintings of cats that will be on show at Gallery Q’s “Animals Wild and Not So Wild” exhibition

Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, which provides homes for senior cats whose owners are no longer able to care for them, will sponsor the $100 prize for the winning artist, with Catmosphere Laguna Foundation – whose focus is on placing homeless cats with loving owners in partnership with rescue organizations – will cover $50 for the runner-up.

All feline-themed paintings, photos and mixed media will be eligible for the prizes. Voting forms will be available throughout the duration of the show. 

“We are thrilled to partner with these wonderful, caring organizations,” said Judy Baker, Gallery Q’s art coordinator. “Gallery Q is dedicated to supporting upcoming and established artists in the community and these prizes will accord much-appreciated additional recognition for our exhibitors.”

Art Director Bill Atkins agrees. “We love partnering with fellow nonprofits – we’ve worked with LOCA and the Laguna College of Art + Design in the past – and this is a wonderful new collaboration.”

cat art coco

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Coco, one of Blue Bell’s happy residents, is pretty as a picture – and mysterious too

Blue Bell’s work in caring for senior cats with love and compassion until the end of their days is well known in Laguna. Less well-known is their support of the arts – in fact, a mural painted by Bill Atkins hangs in the larger of the two cottages where the cats reside and a large sculpture of a cat painted by an LCAD student greets visitors in the lovely garden.

“Art and cats go beautifully together,” said Susan Hamil, chairperson and executive director at Blue Bell. “Both can be mysterious and aesthetically pleasing at the same time. Who hasn’t wondered what a piece of art meant, or what a cat was thinking?”

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation has placed more than 450 cats – imagine that! – in the space of five years, supporting organizations such as Little Lion Foundation and Ark of San Juan, and working with foster families to ensure unwanted cats and kittens ultimately find a loving home.

“We are very happy to support Gallery Q in this way,” said founder Gail Landau, whose love of wearing “cat art” is famous around town, with every outfit a show-stopper. “Catmosphere Laguna Foundation is grateful for any project that brings attention to the need for homes and fosters for our kitties. Plus, we love the people at Susi Q and Gallery Q!”

cat art kitten

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation loves to see rescued kittens going to loving homes

Landau said that pop-up adoption centers will appear all over town this summer, including another event at Gelson’s Laguna Beach store.

Don’t paws for a minute…head to Gallery Q’s Animals Wild and Not So Wild exhibit. The show will feature not only cats, but every imaginable animal. 

For more information, visit www.thesusiq.org/gallery-q. For background on Blue Bell, visit www.bluebellcats.org and www.catmospherelaguna.com for more information about Catmosphere Laguna Foundation.

Gallery Q is located inside the Susi Q and Community Center building at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.

 

