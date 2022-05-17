NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

60.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 39  |  May 17, 2022

Join Kathryn Lang-Slattery and Ron Whitacre 051722

Join Kathryn Lang-Slattery and Ron Whitacre for an open studio Champagne reception

Kathryn Lang-Slattery and Ron Whitacre have announced their Annual Art Show and Open House is back again after a two-year hiatus.   

Lang-Slattery, born and raised in Laguna Beach and the owner of Pacific Bookworks, is an artist and author. She and her partner in business, sculptor Whitacre will open their South Laguna home to visitors on Saturday, June 4 from 12-5 p.m.

Join Kathryn duo

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kathryn Lang-Slattery and Ron Whitacre

Come and explore five rooms filled with their art, as well as the heritage garden that offers more sculpture and shady spots to rest. Forty sculptures by Whitacre, as well as paintings and drawings by both Lang-Slattery and Whitacre will be on display. Autographed copies of Lang-Slattery’s five published books: a travel memoir, a World War II novel and an easy-reader children’s trilogy about camping, friendship and determination will also be on sale.

“Join us for an afternoon of art, books and Champagne. Ron and I look forward to meeting you,” Lang-Slattery said. 

To obtain the street address, RSVP here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.