 Volume 14, Issue 39  |  May 17, 2022

LOCA ocean-themed art classes at PMMC

Come enjoy two ocean-themed LOCA art class on Sundays, May 22 and May 29 from 10-11:30 a.m. taking place at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC).

LOCA ocean themed squid

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

“Squid” oil pastels workshop with LOCA instructor September McGee takes place May 29

Art classes line-up:

–May 22 is “Sea Lion” step-by-step printmaking workshop with Allison Keefe. Register for Sea Lion here.

–May 29 is “Squid” step-by-step oil pastels workshop with September McGee. Register for Squid here.

All supplies are included. Finish art can be taken home. Advance registration is required. Cost: Adults, $20; Children ages 6 and up, $15. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 

Takes place at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Free on-site parking.

 

