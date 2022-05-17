It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

HAPPENINGS!

GALLERY Q AT THE SUSI Q 2022

Show: Animals – Wild and Not So Wild.

Exhibition Dates: May 19-July 17 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Public Art Reception: Friday, May 20, 5-6:30 p.m.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

Ask the Doc: Put Your Heart First (Online) - Rescheduled

Monday, May 23 from 3-4 p.m. Free. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. Join Kevin Schachter, M.D. from Hoag Medical Group for an informative presentation that will address ways to combat cholesterol and blood pressure issues in order to achieve good health. Common questions, symptoms, and problems will also be addressed.

Be Kind To Your Mind: Mental Health Matters (Online)

Thursday, May 26 from 12-1 p.m. Free. Are you or someone you know needing mental health support? May is Mental Health Awareness Month – a time to raise awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many experience. The Susi Q’s own Kay Wenger, M.A., LMFT, LPCC and Martha Hernandez, LCSW will moderate a virtual discussion to remind everyone that timely help is always available.

Fight Cyber Crime – Don’t Be a Target

Thursday, June 9 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Cyber crimes can come in many different forms, but they are all after the same thing – access to your bank and personal information. Join the Laguna Beach Police Department’s Community Services Officer Nicole Rice, and her partner Detective Kyle Milot, for an important discussion and the steps you can take to keep you and your families #cybersafe.

CLASSES

Bridge

Calling For Beginners – Now is the Time to Learn the Game of Bridge (In-Person)

Six Tuesdays, June 7-July 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: $120/series. Accredited teacher and popular instructor Jane Dober (Gold Life Master & ACBL) brings her experience to a Susi Q bridge class exclusively tailored for the beginner player. Bridge has changed over the years – you’ll be learning current “modern” bridge basics. Each class has a short lesson followed by pre-dealt boards to play. No partner is required.

Fitness

Longevity Stick with Joanna Gee Schoon (Online)

Six Wednesdays, June 8-July 13 from 9-9:50 a.m. Cost: $30. Looking for a fun yet moderate exercise? Try Longevity Stick. Twelve non-impact exercises are simple and easy enough to do by following along. Longevity Stick strengthens muscles, increases flexibility and range of motion.

Tai Chi: Mobility + Balance with Joanna Gee Schoon (Online)

Six Thursdays, June 9-July 14 from 9-9:50 a.m. Cost: $40. Mobility or Balance challenged? Tai Chi Mobility and Balance is tailored specifically for those with balance and mobility issues. Eight simplified Tai Chi movements are taught and performed (left- and right-sided) to reinforce neural connections across the left and right hemispheres of the brain. This virtual class offering is ideal for those who struggled in a traditional Tai Chi class but want the benefits of Tai Chi.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Leslie’s Stretch & Strengthen (Online)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Cost: $9/class. Fitness Over Sixty. Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional Zoom workout using The Harris Method. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Attention given to injury prevention, flexibility and basic training for balance. Have a towel, mat, a pair of two- or three-pound hand weights and water at your workout space. Instructor: Leslie Davis.

Technology

"Drop-In" Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

Women Supporting Women (currently full)

Wednesdays weekly from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Martha Hernandez, LCSW.

Staying connected is integral to our health and well-being. Let’s navigate the pandemic together with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combating loneliness.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and Third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Paid Summer Internships for Undergrads

Crystal Cove Conservancy has announced a new round of the Natural Resource Summer Internship Program. Are you interested in exploring a career in an environmental field? Do you want to see what it would be like to work in natural resources within State Parks? If you’re a student who’s interested in participating or if you know someone who is, read on. The internship program is an ongoing collaboration with Crystal Cove State Park, UC Irvine and Parks California that will run from June through early September 2022. Those interested in finding out more can visit www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

SUMMER CAMP PREVIEW

There are myriad choices for fun this summer. From beach & aquatics camps to sports camps and creative & STEM camps. Check them all out at www.lagunabeachcity.net.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Here’s a sampling of the classes and activities to choose from. To register for winter programs and classes, go here.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Track & Field Clinic

~Swim Team & Swim Team Prep

~Skyhawks Soccer Tots

~Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Introduction to Printmaking

DANCE CLASSES

~Mary’s Beginner Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Zumba Workout with Judith

~Learn the Salsa!

DROP-IN CLASSES

~Better Life Boxing

~T’ai Chi Ch’uan

~Argentine Tango

~Beginner Belly Dance

~Masters Swimming Punch Pass

~Ping Pong

~Lyrical Modern Dance

FITNESS

~Masters Swimming

~Mary’s FitFlex Stretch

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Mary’s Low Impact Training

~Pickleball

~Tennis

Coming Soon Beach Volleyball

FIT FIRST FUN FIT CAMP

This activity/health focused daily summer camp (one-week sessions), is to keep children active, outdoors and developing healthy active lifestyles. Each day, campers participate in general sports, exercise, specials (yoga, karate, dance, etc.) and fun activities (such as relay races and competitions) to create a positive connection with fitness and exercise. Junior and Varsity half day and full day sessions at Lang Park. For the catalog, go here.

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION

This class provides the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses. Participants who successfully complete the Lifeguarding course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for two years.

Call 949.497.0780 or email tjennings@lagunabeachcity.net for more information.

EVENTS

Volleyball Tournaments

The City of Laguna Beach hosts a series of annual beach volleyball tournaments at Main Beach.

Upcoming Tournaments:

Thursday, July 28 – Laguna Female’s Youth 16U & 12 U

Adult Softball

The City of Laguna Beach hosts summer adult 16’ softball at Riddle Field. Registration is now open for the summer season. Games are traditionally played on either Monday or Thursday evenings starting in late June. For more info contact Garrett Rauch at 949.464.6640.

AROUND TOWN

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

Free Events in May

Sunset Serenades at Heisler Park from 6:30 p.m. to sunset in the amphitheater on Fridays in May. On May 20: David Witham (jazz); May 27: Acoustic Asylum (eclectic).

CERT Training – Hybrid program with an in-person meeting on May 21 and 22.

Memorial Day Concert – Main Beach cobblestones on May 30.

Fall AYSO Registration

Laguna Beach AYSO Region 86 is the #1 youth soccer program in Laguna Beach, and they have programs for players of ages 4-18. AYSO’s Six Philosophies set them apart from the rest: Everyone Plays, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship and Player Development.

Sign up before May 31 to get the Early Bird Discount for the Fall 2022 season, which starts September 10.

Registration closes July 31; click here to get started!

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Get Outside with OC Parks

OC Parks manages nearly 60,000 acres of parks, historical and coastal facilities and open space for the County of Orange as part of OC Community Resources. For more information, visit www.ocparks.com.

Fitness Hike to the Lake - Dilley – Laguna Coast Wilderness Park on May 19 from 8:30-11 a.m. Please be aware this is a Fitness Hike and not for beginners; the pace is approximately a 19-minute mile. Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 4.8-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (650-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Register at www.lagunacanyon.org/events.

In Search of the Mariposa Lily – James Dilley Preserve on May 20 from 9-11 a.m. Join OC Parks staff and Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers for a 2-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (500-ft. of gain) in search of the first mariposa lilies on Mariposa Trail. Let’s see what the season will bring and how many kinds of wildflowers we can find. Register at www.lagunacanyon.org/events.

Cultural Resources Hike – Laguna Coast Wilderness Park on May 24 from 9:30-11 a.m. Learn how Native Americans used various plants on this moderate, 2-mile hike (400-ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation staff and volunteers. Register at www.lagunacanyon.org/events.

Tot Walk – Laguna Coast Wilderness Park on May 27 from 10-11 a.m. Join OC Parks Naturalists along with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers and bring your young ones (infant to age 3) to explore Laguna Coast’s wild backyard. Listen to a story, play a game and take a leisurely stroll on Mary’s Trail. Register at www.lagunacanyon.org/events.

Keep It Wild Stewardship Event - Native Plant Nursery – Laguna Coast Wilderness Park on May 28 from 8-11 a.m. Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers in beautiful Laguna Coast Wilderness Park at their native plant nursery as you care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers and help maintain the nursery. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers. Register at www.lagunacanyon.org/events.