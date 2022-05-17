NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 39  |  May 17, 2022

Laguna Beach Sister Cities 051722

Laguna Beach Sister Cities, LBCWD announce local winners of Poetry and Music Showcase

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA), in collaborative sponsorship with the Laguna Beach County Water District (LBCWD), awarded its first Young Artists and Authors Showcase contestants at the district’s commission meeting on Tuesday, May 10. This year’s timely theme, provided by Sister Cities International (SCI), flows with LBCWD’s water conservation efforts during a drought year felt by Laguna Beach and many international member cities of SCI. 

SCI’s 2022 YAAS contest theme, “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All,” asked students to highlight the importance of climate change, its impact on water resources in local and global communities and how youth are helping address this important global issue. In addition, each student was to submit either a poem or music entry which LBSCA had selected as showcase categories in keeping with its annual Fête de la Musique event to honor the first Sister City relationship with Menton, France. 

Laguna Beach Sister Cities student winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBSCA

(L-R) LBCWD Assistant City Manager Christopher Regan, Sydney Alderson, Sam Sweeney, Estella Newton, Parker Ryan, Marlena Steinbach and Chairman of LBCWD Debbie Neev

The $300 First Prize for poetry went to LBHS student Sydney Alderson for her poem “Devourer of Waters.” The $300 First Prize for music went to Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) student Sam Sweeney for his music entitled “Blue Earth.” The $150 Second Prize for music went to Thurston Middle School Student Estella Newton for her music entitled, “Desert Rain.” The $75 Third Prize went to LBHS student Marlena Steinbach for “Water Cycle.” Honorable Mention went to Thurston Middle School student Parker Bryan for “A Problem We Can Solve. The winning entries will be posted on https://lagunabeachsistercities.com.

These entries advanced to the global SCI competition in Washington, D.C., where they will compete for the Grand Prize of $1,000 in each category. Local winners are invited to read and play their selections at the Fête de la Musique on Saturday, June 18. SCI will announce Grand Prize winners in the later part of June. 

SCI has adopted climate change as an overarching theme for 2023 as well. Be on the lookout for the 2023 YAAS Showcase announcement in October. 

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association is a local organization whose mission is to foster international partnerships between the City of Laguna Beach and cities abroad to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation through reciprocal youth, cultural, educational, professional, humanitarian, and economic programs and exchanges. It is a mission of Sisters Cities International, a non-profit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to foster partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time. The city of Laguna Beach has Sister Cities in Menton, France, San José del Cabo, Mexico, and St. Ives, England.

 

