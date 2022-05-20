NewLeftHeader

From a start behind the scenes at Pageant of the Masters FP 052022

From a start behind the scenes at Pageant of the Masters, accomplished artist debuts this summer at Festival of Arts 

By THERESA KEEGAN

It’s only fitting that Leslee Turnbull will be a featured artist at this summer’s Festival of Arts. After all, she had been a behind-the-scenes artist for the Pageant of the Masters since early in her career. 

“It’s going to be great to reconnect ” she said. “I‘ve been away for so many years and now I’m back in Laguna. I’m so excited.” 

In the 1980s, just starting out as an artist, Turnbull landed a job painting the huge backdrops of recreated classics for the live art scenes. “The Pageant was the best training ground because I had to study the masters,” she said. “Every brush stroke I had to study – and recreate.” 

from a start New Orleans Nocturne

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Artist Leslee Turnbull’s nocturne series will be part of her exhibition at this summer’s Festival of Arts. Here she depicts a street scene of New Orleans at night. 

Turnbull learned not only how to paint the scenes, but also to look at them critically from a distance, from an audience member’s perspective. “I learned to leave out what’s not important,” she recalled. But after 14 years with the Pageant, she decided to move on. 

Arriving in the Bay Area, she painted murals for the Santa Rosa flower shows and harvest fairs before becoming involved with the film industry. 

“I became a union member and worked on Scream, Treasure Island and other work in theater and films.” Her skill adorned the sets of the Academy Awards three years running. Yet as a single parent, the randomness of gig work was unsettling. 

from a start Turnbull headshot

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

 Leslee Turnbull’s early art career included painting the backdrop scenes for the Pageant of the Masters. This summer she is one of 16 new artists exhibiting at the Festival of Arts.

When Turnbull heard The Walt Disney Company was hiring, she applied for a painting job in the scenery shop. Two years later she got a call back and was hired as a senior production designer in the Imaginarium Department. More than two decades later, she’s still at it. As an Imagineer, her duties include making sure that any changes, and everything within the park, hold true to Walt Disney’s original intent. 

“As an Imagineer, you have to do a lot of research,” said Turnbull. “I really, really enjoy researching the ideas and the visuals.” The theme park’s perks are also nice. When she first started and was told she needed to get out and ride the rides more often, Turnbull couldn’t quite believe she was actually at work. 

“I’ve just been really, really lucky. Every job I’ve had has been related, in some way, to art,” she said before admitting her passion for the profession may have also shaped her career. “Actually I’ve also been stubborn in insisting that’s the way it’s going to be.” 

from a start Turnbull Nocturne

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Turnbull loves the moodiness of night scenes. Her St. Charles Avenue Nocturne emphasizes the power of the moonlight and the darkness to create a complete scene.

In addition to her work as an Imagineer, Turnbull paints for Disney, creating popular pieces for members of Disney’s exclusive 33 Club. She takes iconic Disney scenes and adds “a dash of different” to them. 

Her scene of the Haunted Mansion reflects a time before the mansion was haunted and shows the familiar ghosts in a prior life, very much alive. She’s also done murals for Disney, including a bayou scene and a New Orleans street scene. 

While Turnbull’s excited about her work for the Pageant, it has nothing to do with Disney. However, she knows her experiences there influence her work, especially her current nocturne series in acrylics, which are evening scenes from a time gone by. 

from a start Turnbull Mission

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

 Paintings of California’s missions as they appeared centuries ago are inspired by images Turnbull discovered in various archives throughout the state

Turnbull acknowledges extensive research is critical to the success of her current paintings. She has pored through numerous archives, seeking images of California’s missions and how they appeared over 150 years ago. An image from the 1900 Air Show in Paris inspired a new art work that offers a unique perspective from the Eiffel Tower looking down. There are also street scenes and the Hotel Monteleone from New Orleans. 

 “I think it’s the mysteriousness and moodiness of it that I like,” she said of the night scenes. “And I do like the architecture a lot – it’s not people-centered at all.” 

And at this point in her career, Turnbull only paints what inspires her. 

“I don’t even think about ‘Will this sell?’,” she said. “I have no idea what people are going to like, but I need to really like what I’m doing.” She no longer does commission work and some of her concepts are years in the making. 

“I have to sort of gestate an idea for quite a while. I do a lot of composing and painting in my head. A lot of artists sketch and sketch. I need to mull it over,” she said.

 “Sometimes it’ll be years. I put an image away to have a photo reference and then much later I bring it out and say, ‘That’s a great idea!’”

And only then will she begin to paint. 

“At this time of my life, it’s like a new phase, and it’s just been energizing,” she said of her career. “It has kind of been this meandering path, but it’s all for a reason … (and) I’m enjoying the ride.” 

Turnbull is one of 16 first-time exhibitors at the Festival of Arts this summer. Their work can be seen through June 23 at the Fresh Faces exhibit at foaSOUTH, the FOA’s off-site gallery, at 1006 South Coast Highway. 

For more information, visit www.foapom.com

