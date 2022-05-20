NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 40  |  May 20, 2022

French Buckets honored as Local Business 052022

French Buckets honored as Local Business Spotlight for May

French Buckets has been honored by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris as the Local Business Spotlight for May. It is a woman-owned, family operated florist shop in the heart of Laguna Beach, where locals always stop by to purchase some beautiful arrangements, and artisan goods.

French Buckets Davidson

Courtesy of the Office of Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

(L-R) Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris with French Buckets owner Sussanna Davidson

“I was very excited to recognize French Buckets for our Small Business Spotlight this month. This woman-owned and operated florist in Laguna Beach truly captures the beauty of our community in their amazing floral arrangements and artisan goods,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris. 

Sussanna Davidson, owner of French Buckets, and her family have expressed how much they love people and enjoy being a part of all aspects of celebrations. They work with all people and around every budget to ensure that the occasion is made very special. 

Visit French Buckets at 1492 S. Coast Highway Laguna Beach, or on their website at www.frenchbuckets.net.

 

