 Volume 14, Issue 40  |  May 20, 2022

Letters to the Editor 052022

Letters to the Editor

Less opinion would make Stu News better

I am a local Laguna resident. I always have enjoyed reading Stu News…for years! I find that recently I am not enjoying it as much and I feel it is because Tom Johnson gives his ‘opinion’ too often…his reporting has changed the feeling, tone of our community paper. This just doesn’t seem to be the right thing to be doing here. I feel uncomfortable with it. Maybe try less of it and just release the facts and activities that we are used to reading about.

Pamela Broadman

Laguna Beach

 

