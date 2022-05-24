NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

Fair Game 052422

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Council meets for budget workshop preceding normal meeting to discuss staff’s input on fee schedules

TOM MARCHLater today, the Laguna Beach City Council meets from 3-5 p.m. for a Budget Workshop, before then reconvening at 6:30 p.m. for their regular council meeting.

A major portion of the Budget Workshop will be to review a city staff resolution that proposes an updated fee schedule for the Community Development Department, which also includes a proposal for additional staffing.

Last year, the city hired an outside group (Revenue & Cost Specialists, LLC) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the fee-based services offered by Community Development, Water Quality, Public Works and the Fire Department.

The recommendation that came out of that analysis was to increase fees to achieve 100% cost recovery for all personal choice services, including those related to private development.

Council then gave staff direction and off they went. This afternoon, that’s what will be brought back.

As a reference point, the study by RCS revealed that the city, with its current fee structure, only captures roughly 37% of the total costs of the four departments studied. That means that revenues are $2.87 million annually (most of which are from Community Development), match up against costs of services of $7.74 million, requiring nearly a $5 million subsidy.

Tonight’s goal will be to move favorably to adjust that.

Then, they’ll move into a Closed Session from 5-6:30 p.m., before opening the Regular Meeting of City Council beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in following the meeting (other than Closed Session) can Zoom, watch on Cox cable channel 852, on the city’s website, or join them live and in person.

Some of the Consent Calendar items include a long-term capital improvement program for transit expenditures and for a pavement management plan using Measure M Funding; next is a two-phase borrowing plan of some $16 million to fund critical capital improvements related to enhancing the city’s wastewater system; approval of $78,000 in annual funding for senior transportation services and to extend the agreement two more years; approval of an agreement with Nature’s Image to hire fuel modification hand crew services in conjunction with the Fire Department mitigation needs; a resolution ratifying an MOU between the city and the city’s Municipal Employees’ Association; and an agreement with multiple parties to launch an investigation into the Coastal Fire.

And, finally under the Regular Order of Business is a request by Councilmember George Weiss for the council to adopt a climate change resolution.

For a complete agenda, go here.

• • •

One of the most celebrated musicals of all time, A CHORUS LINE, comes to the Laguna Playhouse beginning Sunday, May 29 through Sunday, June 12. 

A CHORUS LINE was conceived and originally directed & choreographed by Michael Bennett, book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, musical direction by Ricky Pope and directed and choreographed by Luis Villabon.”

According to Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, “We are overjoyed to bring our subscribers and audiences this legendary musical during our historic anniversary year.  We will all be reminded once again of the sacrifice artists make to pursue their craft and that message feels more poignant now than ever before.”

The Cliff Notes or cheat sheet (both of which I used extensively in college) on THE CHORUS LINE is that it’s “a celebration of those unsung heroes of the American Musical Theatre: the chorus dancers – those valiant, over dedicated, underpaid, highly trained performers who back up the star or stars and often make them look even more talented than they are. It’s also about competition and competition might easily be the common denominator that grabs the audience and holds it by the collective heartstring until the final, ultimate choices are made.”

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, May 26 at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 9 at 2 p.m. There will be no performance on Sunday, May 29 at 1 p.m.; Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. 

For tickets, call 949.497.ARTS (2787) or purchase online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Applicable protocols may be found at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/health-and-safety-policy/

• • •

Everyone is invited to a special Memorial Day event scheduled for this Sunday, May 29 at the historic Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill for a night of performances from DJs from across SoCal as they join together in the core spirit of Iridescent – community and joy. 

This is one of several Iridescent Festival events held annually at the Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill, designed to “bring people together to thrive, inspire and uplift our consciousness through community events,” according to Kellen Uchizono. Kellen first created the Iridescent Festival 2020.

Dinner reservations will be served from 4-8 p.m., and customers are welcome to stay for the dance party. DJs hit the decks starting at 8 p.m.-12 a.m. There will be a $10 cover charge at the door.

You can follow Iridescent Festival on Instagram (@iridescent_festival) or visit their website at www.iridescent-festival.com.

Fair Game DJ

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Royal Hawaiian

DJ Justin Steagall will be on hand for Memorial Day weekend to join the celebration at the Royal Hawaiian

• • •

Laguna Live! will feature the acclaimed Americana group The Barefoot Movement at the return of their annual Bluegrass & BBQ on Sunday, June 12 from 4-7 p.m. The Barefoot Movement was named the “Band of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

Besides their excellent music, attendees can enjoy food and drinks in the picturesque setting at Laguna Beach College of Art + Design.

BBQ local favorite Gnarly Q will supply the food with beer from Salty Bear Brewing Company and wine from Bianchi Winery.

Tickets for the concert only are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Concert and BBQ is $40 in advance and $50 at the door. There are also VIP advance tickets including concert, the BBQ, a reserved table and table service.

Tickets may be purchased here.

• • •

KelpFest is an annual festival hosted by Laguna Ocean Foundation and returns to Cobblestones at Main Beach on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The festival promotes ocean literacy, community involvement, and an interest in nature for all residents and visitors while celebrating Laguna Beach’s unique coastal ecosystems and the kelp that supports them.

The festival is open to all ages and will feature activities, exhibits, informational booths and educational resources on the shoreline and ecology of Laguna Beach.

Details and more can be found at www.lagunaoceanfoundation.org.

 

