 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 052422

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Wild Bill, the monster hurricane

Dennis 5On average, Eastern Pacific tropical systems have a life expectancy of around 8-10 days from their birth off the Southern Mexico SW coast – or off the Central American Coast – to their final demise somewhere west or SW of the tip of the Baja Peninsula. That’s where they usually encounter a more hostile environment for hurricanes in the form of much cooler ocean temps and/or upper level strong shear winds that tear the storm apart as it moves to the west or northwest out to sea. However, there was one extreme exception to the general rule – and that was Category 5 hurricane Guillermo (Bill in English) that held it together for an incredible run of 31 days.

The year was 1997 and arguably the strongest El Niño of the 20th century was going on. The date was July 24, 1997 as a new tropical storm was born just off the coast of Central America. It was the 7th tropical system of the 1997 season so it was given the name Guillermo (Bill). As Bill began pushing slowly to the WNW out to sea down in the tropical Eastern Pacific 88 degree water, he began to rapidly intensify. 

By the very next day, he was already a Category 2 with sustained winds of 100 mph. The bottom was literally dropping out on his central pressure at 965 millibars, a plunge of nearly 30 millibars from just 24 hours previously, putting him in the category as a Bomb Cyclone. That moniker is given to any storm that sees its central pressure fall as much as 24 millibars or more in any given 24 hour period. By the 28th – and only five days old – Bill was now a high-end Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 148 mph. The central pressure now was down to 926 millibars, and Bill was still intensifying as he crept to the WNW at a snail’s pace at only about 7 mph – which is very slow for a major hurricane, as their normal forward speed is about twice that at 14 mph. Bill was a monster too, as he was more than 550 miles across and was predicted to become a Category 5 by the very next day.

Sure enough, the next day – the 29th – Bill had beefed up into a Category 5 with sustained winds now at 162 mph with gusts as high as 175. He was 600 miles across and was still creeping along to the WNW at only 7 mph. His location was now more than 700 miles south of the tip of Baja. At his present WNW course, that would have Bill entering our swell window by August 1 and maintaining his size and strength with his central pressure now down to 904 millibars. I might add here that only a very few Category 5 hurricanes attain such a low central pressure here in the Eastern Pacific. 

As forecast, Bill entered the Southern California swell window in the evening of August 1 while maintaining his size, strength, and forward speed and direction of movement. On the evening of August 4, the first waves from Bill began to arrive from a severe angle of 160 degrees, from the SSE at 10-11 second intervals. Throughout that night and into the morning of the August 5, Bill’s waves were building slowly due to the storm’s slow forward speed. By that afternoon, he had built to about three to five feet, and Brooks Street here in town began to see some really nice head-high sets pouring through. 

By the morning of the August 6, there were consistent six-foot sets rolling in, while Bill was still maintaining his forward speed and direction. Most importantly, he strengthened with winds of 160 and gusts up to 170, so this storm showed absolutely no signs of weakening. Bill was surrounded by hot waters near 90 degrees thanks to the mega El Niño that was going on. Much more on Guillermo’s record breaking journey in Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna

Until then, ALOHA!

 

