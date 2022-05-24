NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

63.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

Memorial planned for Bonnie Hano 052422

Memorial planned for Bonnie Hano

The public is invited to celebrate the life of one of Laguna Beach’s finest citizens – Bonnie Hano, who worked tirelessly to support what she knew made Laguna the beloved town it is. She and her husband, Arnold, fought to secure the height limit – 36 feet, probably one of Laguna’s most important achievements. 

She and Arnold demonstrated their compassion when they joined the Peace Corp at ages 70 and 75, respectively. They built a school in Costa Rica. Bonnie came home fluent in Spanish and resumed her career as a family therapist.

Memorial planned Bonnie and Arnold

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Bonnie and Arnold Hano

At City Council meetings, Bonnie spoke about environmental concerns and the fear of losing Laguna to tourism. Her voice was soft, respectful and thoughtful. She helped to focus on and remember what is important to the community.

There will be a gathering at the Woman’s Club on Sunday, June 19 from 3-5 p.m. Come laugh, share stories and honor Bonnie’s legacy. 

All are welcome.

For more information, contact Anne Caenn at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. www.wclb.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.