NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

63.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

The Woman’s Club honors Dee Perry 052422

The Woman’s Club honors Dee Perry as 2022 Woman of the Year at upcoming luncheon

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach has announced Dee Perry has been elected by its membership as the 2022 Woman of the Year.

Since 1995, the Woman’s Club has annually honored a local woman for her consistent volunteer service to the community in diverse ways. Perry will be honored at the Woman of the Year luncheon on Friday, June 17 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. held at the Woman’s Club. This is their first community luncheon since 2019.

Sande St. John was the first member to be recognized as the honoree, epitomizing the club’s mission of enhancing the lives of others in the community through volunteer service. Toni Iseman was its most recent honoree in 2019.

The Woman s Club Perry

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach

Dee Perry

Perry has lived in Laguna for 27 years and taught in the Laguna Beach Unified School District for 37 years. Currently, she is serving a second term on the Laguna Beach school board and is an advocate for the voices of students, parents and citizens to be heard. She is also president of the Career and College Advantage Board which serves more than 17,000 students from both the Capistrano Unified School District and LBUSD. Among other community-related activities, Perry is actively involved in the arts, giving hundreds of tours for the Laguna Art Museum, serving on the Crystal Cove Art Council and most recently as a community development panelist for art grants for the State of California Arts Council. Her love of the outdoors and the environment has led her to advocate for and volunteer in local school gardens (as an active member of the Laguna Beach Garden Club) and at the IRWD San Joaquin Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary as well as leading many hikes. Recently, she worked with the city, Susi Q, Laguna Public Library and students on programs to celebrate Ethnic Diversity & Black History Month.

The Woman’s Club was organized in 1922 by a group of community women to benefit the community of Laguna Beach through philanthropic activities. Today, the club has 135 members and continues its community outreach through generous donations from the community and its members. It provides assistance to in-need women and children through its involvement with the LBUSD, Laguna Beach Food Pantry, the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund, Adopt-A-Family at the holiday season, the fire department’s Spark of Love holiday program, Waymakers Youth Shelter and Human Options. The club will be sending seven in-need children to various summer camps provided by the city’s recreation division and provide three scholarships for youth ages 8-12 to attend a week of ocean environmental programs through Camp Pinniped at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. 

For questions, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Tickets to the luncheon are $55 for members/$65 for non-members and are available by going to the club’s website at www.wclb.org/events. Seating is limited to 100. RSVPs will be accepted up to Friday, June 10.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.