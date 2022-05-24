NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

63.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

Free concert at Main Beach honors our military FP 052422

Free concert at Main Beach honors our military on Memorial Day

The Laguna Community JaZz and Concert Bands salute our troops on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 with a free concert at the cobblestones on Main Beach.

Free concert Hatfield

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna JaZz Band

Jazz vocalist Ginger Hatfield kicks off concert festivities

The 17-piece Laguna JaZz band kicks things off with an eclectic mix of Big Band, Latin, rock and pop starting at 10:45 a.m. with jazz vocalist Ginger Hatfield. At 12:45 p.m., the Laguna Community Concert Band plays flag-waving favorites including “Stars and Stripes Forever,” a medley of military anthems and a mix of Western-inspired classics. The band performs television and film favorites like “The Lone Ranger,” “How the West Was Won” and “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.” Next, featured vocalists Samantha Morrice, Gary Greene and Lisa Morrice sing a medley of songs from the musical Oklahoma.

Like all of the band’s performances, this concert is free. The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.