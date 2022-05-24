NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

Laguna Art Museum presents Lit to Life: Carmela Full of Wishes

Bringing literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving, Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will present Lit to Life: Carmela Full of Wishes on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-5 learners and their families.

Cost: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. Kids under 12 are free. To purchase tickets, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. https://lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

