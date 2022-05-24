NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

Guest Column

How to train yourself to relax in stress-filled situations

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Did you know that you can train yourself to relax even in the most stressful situations?

Here’s a very simple but effective method. 

Many of us face things every day that stress us out: overwhelming number of tasks, a big meeting, a project that feels really tough, behind on paying bills, someone is upset at us, there’s a family crisis, the world feels chaotic.

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Can we find a way to be relaxed in almost any stressful situation?

Absolutely. It just takes some training. And lots of practice.

Let’s imagine you’re feeling stressed right now, about whatever you need to do, about an interpersonal conflict, about something coming up in the near future. 

What is it that’s stressing you out about this? You might start telling me all the details of the situation, or all the things the other person has done wrong – but that’s your narrative about it. The thing that’s stressing you out is the narrative, or how you view the situation or person.

What if you could let go of that view, and just be in this present moment, without the narrative? There can be a feeling of peace and openness. Try it right now.

This is the training. Relax the narrative, loosen your view and drop into the openness of the present moment. Breathe deeply and relax your body. Relax the jaw, relax the muscles in your torso. Feel the openness in this moment.

Find peaceful openness in the present moment

With training, you can do this as you go into a stressful meeting, or enter a chaotic scene, or have a difficult conversation. But start with the easier situations: when you’re on your laptop or washing a dish. When you’re out for a walk or talking with a friend.

Breathe, relax, let go of the view and narrative and find the peaceful openness of the present moment.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love & Gratitude.

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

