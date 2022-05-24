NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

Random Acts of Kindness club creates 052422

Random Acts of Kindness club creates butterfly garden and more on El Morro campus

The third grade team at El Morro Elementary (EMS) created a RAK (Random Acts of Kindness) Pack Club that meets periodically throughout each month at lunch to perform various acts of kindness. With the help of a grant through the Laguna Greenbelt Foundation, assistance from the LBUSD Facilities team and LBHS student Rain Duong, the RAK Pack created a butterﬂy garden this year, which has been a great addition to the campus, spreading joy and encouraging butterﬂies to ﬂourish on the grounds.

Many third graders have come together thanks to the RAK Pack to complete various kindness projects while discovering the power and importance of being kind and caring.

Random Acts of Kindness class shot

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBUSD

RAK Pack show that they’re a happy bunch

After renovating an old planter into their beautiful new butterﬂy garden, RAK Pack members created colorful signs for the plants in the garden. Their latest project tasked the students to paint kindness rocks to bring a sea of color to the garden. Students painted rainbows, ladybugs and bright colored designs on the rocks, then placed them throughout the garden, giving the project its ﬁnal touch to be ready to attract butterﬂies onto the campus.

Random Acts of Kindness butterfly garden

Click on photo for a larger image

Butterfly garden created on campus spreads joy, while encouraging butterflies to flourish

“RAK Pack has empowered our third graders to promote kindness at El Morro through their words and actions,” shared third grade teacher, Jamie Jameson. “Third graders also study life science, which includes the life cycle of plants and animals. We thought creating a butterﬂy garden in the neglected planter between rooms would be a great campus beautiﬁcation project.”

The garden also includes various posts with facts about butterﬂies and their life cycle, created by Rain Duong and their Scout troop. When Duong heard about the latest RAK Pack project, this was a perfect opportunity for the troop to get involved, which in turn has helped them toward their goal of earning an Eagle Scout badge. The new butterﬂy garden will be loved and cherished by El Morro students and staff for years to come, thanks to the hard work of the RAK Pack.

 

