Bare Bones Theatre presents the provocative and challenging play The Christians at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

By MARRIE STONE

In keeping with its commitment to deliver meaty and thought-provoking theater, Bare Bones will stage a reading of Lucas Hnath’s 2014 play The Christians on Tuesday, May 31 at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. The final reading of the spring series promises to raise a range of provocative issues. The play aims to engage both religious and secular audiences, and challenge ideas about the role of the church in our community, who it serves and how it might serve us all better. A talkback discussion will be held afterward, led by Pastor Rod Echols of the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

The Christians opens with a Sunday sermon delivered by Pastor Paul to his massive evangelical congregation. He has a new message to share, and it’s about to be poorly received.

Over the course of 20 years, Pastor Paul has grown his small, storefront ministry into a megachurch with thousands of worshippers. The costs of expansion, both financial and spiritual, have been staggering. Along the way, Pastor Paul reexamined some elements of his faith and decides to share his change of heart with his parishioners. The consequences of this reversal reverberate throughout the community, threatening his career, his congregation and his marriage.

Pastor Paul is played by Brent Schindele. Paul’s wife, Elizabeth, is played by Brent’s real-life wife, Erika Whelan Schindele. The casting couldn’t be stronger. So strong, in fact, that Bare Bones founder and director Lojo Simon would not have staged this play without the Schindeles’ agreement to play the lead roles. Actors Ava Burton, David Sasik and Tom Shelton round out the talented cast.

Both Brent and Erika grew up in the church and have talked about many of these faith-based issues over the course of their near-decade-long marriage. The texture of their relationship, and the core of their belief system, inform the way they play these roles.

“On those rare occasions when you’re able to work with your actual spouse, it’s wonderful because you can bring all kinds of little intimacies into your scene work,” Brent said. “You know your dance partner so well and it shows up in the work.”

Brent Schindele plays Pastor Paul. He studied theology as an undergraduate at Dartmouth College and attended the School of Divinity at the University of Edinburgh. He brings his perspectives, as well as his marriage to his on-stage wife, Erika Whelan Schindele, to the role.

During his time at Dartmouth College, Brent attended the School of Divinity at the University of Edinburgh for a semester, so many of these theological discussions are front of mind.

“I’ve been a Christian most of my life, but I’m an observer of the church as well,” said Brent. “I consider myself a humble amateur theologian. Pastor Paul unfortunately stumbled into a problem that probably could have been averted had he been more theologically trained. These aren’t new issues.

“To me, the play is less about theology and more of an examination of the sociological and institutional issues of what the evangelical church is in America today. A lot of these churches have become large corporate bodies with all the financial responsibilities. Finances are a big part of this play. It’s an unavoidable issue with these big churches. At the helm of these institutions are usually charismatic men, often with the best of intentions, but they may not be the most theologically trained in the seminary or otherwise equipped for these big moments that come.

“Pastor Paul shows passion and best intentions, but in terms of his education or his training, he wasn’t prepared for what he launched into motion. The congregation is at the mercy of that. They’re looking to him to be the shepherd and he’s not equipped.

“They’re difficult questions, but they are perennial questions that have been asked for centuries. The play shows the holes in Pastor Paul’s religious training. He rose to his position more on passion and charm than education. He knows the lingo and the game, but he doesn’t understand the underpinnings and is completely unprepared and caught flat-footed at a crucial moment.”

For Erika, playing the role of Pastor Paul’s wife feels natural. While she hasn’t confronted a crisis of faith, she can empathize with her character’s experience. “Brent and I have had so many of these conversations before we were married and into our marriage,” she said. “Whether it’s about children, finances, or religious beliefs, you assume these fundamental principles won’t change. I can imagine this wife’s shock when she thought they believed in the same things. Suddenly you watch this man you think you know believing in something else. It would make you question what else you don’t know about the man you married.”

Erika Whelan Schindele plays the role of Elizabeth, Pastor Paul's wife, and is the actual wife of actor Brent Schindele

Having Pastor Rod Echols lead the talkback discussion was also an important factor for Simon. “As head of his own church, he’s the perfect person,” she said. Plus, as Pastor Echols told Simon, “Heaven and hell are two of my favorite subjects. Of course I want to talk about this.”

As veterans of the theater industry, both Erika and Brent recognize how unique these philosophical discussions are within our arts community. “I appreciate that the people who attend Bare Bones’ productions want to have these hard conversations,” Erika said, citing her typical experience with Q&A sessions that often lead to superficial queries. “The readings I’ve done with Bare Bones always lead to intelligent questions. Readings – as opposed to full-fledged productions – allow people to gather in a smaller space to really listen to the words and ask questions about the material. Laguna is such an intelligent arts community. I appreciate that we have this small venue to present big ideas and interesting pieces. Lojo always brings very meaty, difficult material and then guides these great discussions. It’s important to get us talking and hold space for all these concepts.”

Brent agreed, noting the advantages of attending a reading, as opposed to a traditional stage production. “It’s great to just hear the words and let people use their imaginations to fill out the rest,” he said.

Pastor Rod Echols of the Neighborhood Congregational Church will lead the talkback discussion at the conclusion of "The Christians." Audience participation in the conversation is encouraged.

For Simon, who’s Jewish, The Christians raises different but equally compelling questions.

“One of the downfalls of organized religion is that it creates an ‘us-versus-them’ mentality,” said Simon. “In many Christian churches, you have to pledge a creed that says you believe in XYZ. Therefore, there are the believers and then there’s everybody else. You can see what’s happened politically in this country because of that divisive mentality. But religion started out as an inclusive institution, intended to give people hope and a community where they could celebrate their joys and find consolation in the challenges of life. The powers that be eventually decided to use organized religion to control people and determine who was in the tribe and who was not. The play really looks at that issue.

“But, for me, the bigger issues are why humans create this us/them mentality and what would happen if we let go of that. That requires a grieving process, and the play shows that too. It brings up so many interesting issues about the role of religion, but also how Laguna Beach is a microcosm for political divisiveness. The reading isn’t going to solve everything, but getting people in a room together to talk is a great first step.

“I welcome all the clergy and leaders of our local churches, as well as people of other faiths and people of no faith, to come listen to this reading and talk. The play raises such interesting philosophical issues that you don’t need a deep background in evangelical Christianity to appreciate it and engage in the conversation. The point is to hold a space open to ask how we can make a better world by working together instead of at odds with each other.”

Founder and director of Bare Bones Theatre Lojo Simon selected "The Christians" as the final reading in the spring series for the contemporary and provocative issues it raises for our community. She invites people of every faith – or no faith – to attend and discuss these meaty issues.

In the preface to the script, Hnath hints at his own childhood raised in the church but refuses to reveal his personal views on religion today. Instead, he points to the inherent risks and dangers of interpreting the Bible’s words to reflect a preacher’s own life experiences and points of view. It’s natural (and dangerous), he argues, to construe complicated text through personal experience. Maybe it makes the issues easier to understand, but risks twisting the text’s meaning into something wholly unintended. Hnath said witnessing these misinterpretations has made him mistrustful of language. The play grapples with these consequences.

“I think back to my very brief pre-med days,” Hnath wrote in the play’s preface. “I think back to a physics class I took and to a diagram from the course textbook. I think of this diagram often: it depicted a method of seeing a very tiny particle. The particle is too tiny to see with the microscope, but a scientist could detect its presence by colliding it with lots of other particles and studying how these particles scatter. Here’s what I’m getting at – something I believe very much: A church is a place where people go to see something that is very difficult to see. The place where the invisible is – at least for a moment – made visible. The theater can be that too.”

For Simon, the point of staging such challenging material is to get the community engaged and talking. That, after all, is the tagline of Bare Bones: theatre you can chew on. “Maybe I’m making my own trouble,” she said, “but that’s what I do. If I didn’t, there wouldn’t be any meat to chew on these bones.”

A reading of The Christians will take place on Tuesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets and other information, click here.

