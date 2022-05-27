NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 42  |  May 27, 2022

American Legion and VFW to conduct Memorial Day ceremony 

On Monday, May 30, Laguna Beach American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will conduct their Memorial Day ceremony in remembrance of all their comrades who died in all wars and conflicts protecting our country.

The ceremony takes place at Monument Point in Heisler Park at 11 a.m. sharp. The keynote speaker will be Col. Greg Raths, USMC (RET). Music will begin at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to come early, as seating is limited. For more information, contact Richard Moore at 949.637.4437.

Many organizations place floral offerings on the Heisler Park Memorial Monument during the ceremony. If you send or bring floral arrangements, make sure your organization’s name is attached. It is suggested that those having flowers, should have them delivered by 9:30 a.m. If you intend to send or bring floral arrangements, call Sandi Werthe at 949.494.6016. No glass containers, please.

 

