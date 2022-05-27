NewLeftHeader

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 elects chaplain

The Laguna Beach American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 has elected Rosalind Russell as their chaplain. Russell, generally known as R Star Foundation’s “Goat Lady,” serving women in Nepal’s rural villages, has eagerly accepted the position. When asked about the position she stated, “I love being in service, especially in Laguna Beach, for our military and my very own community for decades!” She will be sworn in later this month.  The unit is honored to have Russell serving as chaplain.

 

