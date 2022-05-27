NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 42  |  May 27, 2022

Hortense Miller Garden to hold free Journaling with Photography two-part workshop

Hortense Miller Garden is holding a free “Journaling with Photography: Explore Creative Storytelling with a Camera and an Open Mind” two-part workshop. Part 1: Photojournalism: To use photography to tell the story of Hortense Miller and Part 2: Photo Journaling: To use photography to tell your story.

The first session takes place on Saturday, June 11 from 9:45-11:30 a.m. The second session date is TBA.

In the first part of the session after learning about Hortense, participants will have the chance to explore the home to capture images that reflect who Hortense Miller may have been as a woman, artist, avid gardener, photographer and Laguna Beach resident. Then students meet back to share and reflect on the images and the experience. In the second part of the class, you will go out into the garden and grounds to explore and capture images that speak to you personally, that reflect your inner thoughts and feelings and even life experiences.

Each student will have the opportunity to post their best photographs on the website and following the session there will be an opening reception to exhibit the work. The class is open to everyone for fun, to create community and to explore new ways of seeing with a camera.

They ask you to use a camera that is not a part of an iPhone or mobile device. This class, led by photographer Jenine Lurie, includes both a house and garden tour.  For more information on Lurie, go to http://www.JluvPhoto.com.

Registration is required. Register at www.hortensemillergarden.org.

Hortense Miller Garden is located at 22511 Allview Terrace, Laguna Beach.

 

