 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

May 31, 2022

Laguna Live! announces a summer full of musical enjoyment

Laguna Beach Live! has announced their summer jazz line-up with uniquely American music genres of jazz and blues. The schedule includes four concerts throughout the summer with all-star groups at the intimate and well-ventilated Woman’s Club on St. Ann’s Drive.

Natalie Mendoza kicks off the summer jazz line-up on July 7

First up, on Thursday, July 7, is Natalie Hanna Mendoza and her All-Star trio celebrating the SWING era. 

Next is Thursday, July 21, where they’ll showcase BEBOP with The Lineage Trio, featuring vocalist & trumpeter Benny Benack III.

Adryon de León appears with the Will Brahm Trio on August 4

On Thursday, August 4, they’ll feature vocalist Adryon de León with the Will Brahm Trio bringing SOUL.

And finally, on Thursday, August 18 is the BLUES featuring vocalist Maiya Sykes with her All-Star Trio.

Concerts are 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour. Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door or $140 for the full four concert series.

Tickets will be available to Laguna Live! members first and will be on sale to the public from June 7. To become a member, visit www.lagunalive.org.

The Barefoot Movement appears at LCAD on June 12

And, don’t forget, Laguna Live also has their annual Bluegrass & BBQ with The Barefoot Movement on Sunday June 12, 4-7 p.m. The event takes place in the picturesque grounds at LCAD, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road. 

While enjoying the music – “Slices of Bluegrass, Country, Folk and even a little bit of Rock & Roll” – Billboard, guests can enjoy a BBQ buffet by Gnarly Q, beer from Salty Bear Brewing Co. and wine from Bianchi.

Tickets for the Bluegrass & BBQ are $100 for VIP, which includes the concert, BBQ, reserved table, table service (and are available in advance only); the concert & BBQ are $40 in advance and $50 walk up and the concert only is $20 in advance, $25 walk up.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.lagunalive.org or by calling 949.715.9713.

 

