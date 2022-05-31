NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

Laguna Canyon Foundation announces 053122

Laguna Canyon Foundation announces the detection of a new invasive plant in Laguna 

On April 27, a new invasive plant to the continental U.S. was detected on a hillside in Laguna Beach. The detection was in the area behind the Festival of Arts facility and appears to cover approximately one acre and possibly 2,000 plants. Osteospermum calendulaceum is new to the U.S. and likely invasive. It 

presents a prime opportunity for quick and effective management.

laguna canyon flower with ruler

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Vanderhoff

The button-size yellow daisy flowers are often inconspicuous

Osteospermum calendulaceum – this South African species is well acclimated to Mediterranean climates and has invaded parts of Southern and Western Australia. Look for it on dry, grassy or open coastal sage scrub slopes, especially in disturbed soils where weed abatement, fire suppression and other activities have occurred. 

The plant is low growing and spreading, up to three feet across, but usually covers much less. Seeds are small, somewhat conical shaped, laterally wrinkled and prolific. Stems and leaves are slightly glandular (sticky) with a somewhat unpleasant aroma when rubbed. The leaves are usually shallowly dentate on the margin, especially near the base, becoming entire farther up the stem.

laguna canyon buds

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Vanderhoff

The flowers and buds are erect, but after flowering, the tip droops and becomes downfacing

There is a high potential for other plants and colonies in the Laguna Beach area. 

If you see this plant at a site that’s not on the list of locations already detected:

–Record the plant’s location as exactly as you can (GPS coordinates if possible), the date you saw it and an estimate of how many there were. Include the site’s landowner or manager, if known.

–Take identifying photos: the whole plant and its surroundings, closeups of leaves and flowers.

laguna canyon ground shot

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Vanderhoff

Plant is low growing and spreading, up to three feet across, but usually much less

–If you take a sample, place it immediately into a sealed bag.

–To avoid spreading the plant, check your clothing and shoes thoroughly before leaving the area, and remove and bag all traces of seeds.

The California Native Plants Society is asking residents to become familiar with this plant and share this information with others. Report any additional detections immediately to the California Native Plants Society, Orange County Chapter at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For additional information on this detection, more photos and other details, go to www.calflora.org.

 

