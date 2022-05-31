NewLeftHeader

“Art in Public Places” – Bicycle Garden by Liz Avalon

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Created by artist Liz Avalon, Bicycle Garden was installed at the Laguna Canyon Road entrance to the Sawdust Art Festival in 2016. Funded by the Sawdust Festival, it consists of four 5-foot by 2 1/2-foot painted steel sculptural bike racks and is the city’s first sculptural bicycle rack. Avalon used a special type of paint manufactured for cars that she said is, “tough, resists fading, is easy to refresh and is less likely to peel or flake in a marine environment.”

Cyclists use standard U-shaped locks or cables to attach their bikes to the flowers’ “stems.” 

For the sculpture design, the Sawdust Festival Board opened up a contest to exhibitors of the Annual Art Showcase. After an initial screening, the board narrowed down the list of designs from four or five finalists and voted for Avalon’s entry. 

When Avalon found out her design had been selected, she said, “I was happy, overjoyed. I have always wanted to make art for public spaces that’s interactive.” 

The sculpture addresses her passion for social consciousness. Avalon, a cyclist, said, “I wanted to reflect the natural world, to remind people that riding a bike is something environmentally conscious and is a good thing for your own health.” 

Avalon started exhibiting at the Sawdust in 2011, but she has been coming to the Sawdust Festival every year since she was a small child. Inspiration for her artwork comes from a fascination with the moments and spaces where the human psyche meets the natural world and experiences wonder. Her primary medium is glass, which she cuts, carves and paints to make beautiful sculptures, jewelry and – with the creation of Bicycle Garden – interactive mixed-media installations. 

One year, to the delight of visitors, Avalon created a room full of mirrors, similar to a fun house, at the Sawdust.

This is the 61st article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

