 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

KelpFest scheduled for June 4 at Main Beach

Did you know?

…that researchers in California, Australia and Norway are collaborating to future-proof kelp restoration?

that purple sea urchins, nicknamed “zombie urchins” for their ability to live dormant for years without food, are kelp’s Enemy No. 1, and are being harvested and “ranched” as high-end commercial delicacies? 

…that trials are underway on Maui to feed farm animals a seaweed-based supplement that could help tackle climate change?

Come to KelpFest on Saturday, June from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Main Beach cobblestones to discover, have fun and learn all about kelp.

Youngsters learn the finer points of kelp at a previous KelpFest

KelpFest is an annual festival hosted by Laguna Ocean Foundation that promotes ocean literacy, community involvement and an interest in nature for all residents and visitors of Laguna Beach. The free event with more than 20 environmental organizations participating features activities, exhibits, informational booths and educational resources about the shoreline and ecology of Laguna Beach.

All ages are welcome. Kids, adults and furry family members are invited to come in ocean-themed costumes (or their own coastal beachwear) to interact, engage and learn while enjoying giveaways, raffles, mermaids, live ukulele music by The Outsiders, readings and having lots of fun.

The after-party follows from 3-6 p.m. at Laguna Beer Company. A percentage of beer sales will be donated to support Laguna Ocean Foundation programs.

For details and updates, go to @lagunaoceanfoundation. Visit www.lagunaoceanfoundation.org.

 

