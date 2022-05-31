NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

Art-To-Go coming to City Hall

Visionaries and dreamers will love “What the World Needs Now,” the 2022 Art-To-Go exhibition, presented by The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. A preview show runs June 2 through 28 at Laguna Beach City Hall. A free public reception will take place Thursday, June 2 from 6-7 p.m. and everyone is invited.

“City Hall is a great starting place for First Thursdays Art Walk,” said Wendy Wirth, The Artists Fund president. “Many Festival artists will be in attendance.” More than 45 originals donated by Festival exhibitors will be displayed.

Art-To-Go exhibitor Breck Rothage

The theme was inspired by the Pageant of the Masters’ “Wonderful World” program, and the 1965 song by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Artists responded to “What the World Needs Now” with subjects such as “A Big Kiss” by Carol Heiman-Greene and “Sweet Love Sweets” by Brad Neal.

Other pieces feature subjects of love, nature, iconic locations, abstract and literal things each artist feels the world needs now. Event greeters will include Chris Brazelton, Susan Hoehn, Wendy Wirth and others.

Those seeking to support artists are invited to consider The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. They are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and have distributed more than $240,000 in grants since their inception in 1999 – mostly through the Hardship Fund. Donors may specify that funds be directed to the Hardship Grant Fund, or the Enrichment Grant Fund for artists seeking to grow their careers. Simply use the secure donation form on their website. Visit www.theartistsfund-foa.org.

 

