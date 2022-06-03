NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

Dennis' Tidbits 060322

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Sunrise, sunset and storms

Dennis 5Beginning this Saturday, June 4, the sun will set at 8 p.m. or later until July 20. Our earliest sunrises will occur on Monday the 6th through Friday the 10th at 5:41 a.m. We are now in the zone where our longest days occur with maximum possible sun time. At our latitude, the longest day is 14 hours and 25 minutes with a sunrise at 5:42 a.m. and our sunset at 8:07 p.m. At this time of year here in the Northern Hemisphere, the farther north you go, the more possible sun time you’ll get – and during the winter months, the opposite holds true.

Here in the Eastern Pacific Tropics, the first tropical storm of the 2022 season, tropical storm Agatha, has come and gone. Her winds maxed out at 50 mph as she curved back to the east having made landfall on Guatemala’s west coast. She crossed that country’s east coast and popped out in the western Caribbean as a tropical depression, depositing some heavy rains over that region. 

Next in line on our side will be tropical system Blas. At this time, things are pretty quiet down there, but down in the hot waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico, there’s an 80% chance of the first tropical system of their 2022 season appearing on the scene. If that happens, the new storm will be given the name of Alex. The best chance for development will be the next three or four days as this system begins to drift to the NNE. Stay tuned on that one. 

With La Niña still very much alive, that means it could be yet another very busy season for the Atlantic Basin and Caribbean – and a slower season here on our side. There’s even a small chance that their side could run out the list of named storms as they only use 21 letters of the alphabet – Q,U,X,Y and Z are omitted.

Today’s lesson: Even before a hurricane forms, the embryonic storm has forward motion, generally driven by the easterly flow of an air movement system of the tropical latitudes. It exhibits an east to west flow of the atmosphere in which it is embedded. As long as this westerly drift is slow, less than about 20 knots, the young hurricane may intensify. More rapid forward motion inhibits intensification in the storm’s early stages. 

Entering the temperate latitudes north of the Tropic of Cancer, some storms may move along at better than 50 knots, but such fast-moving storms soon weaken. Hurricanes are often resurrected into extratropical cyclones at higher latitudes or their dynamic forces combine with existing temperate-zone disturbances. Many storms moving up the Atlantic coast are in the throes of this transformation when they strike New England and large continental lows are often invigorated by the remnants of storms that were born over the tropical sea.

On our side, we’ve only used the entire alphabet on one occasion and that was in 1992 and of course, that was an El Niño year. Out here we use 25 of the 26 letters, omitting only the letter Q. We’ve made it to W on a few occasions, but this season is looking like it will only make it to O or P. Stay tuned on that one. Have a great weekend, and we’ll get together again next Tuesday. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

