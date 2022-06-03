NewLeftHeader

Chabad Jewish Center to hold Shavuot service

Chabad Jewish Center welcomes the community to a special Shavuot service, reading of the Ten Commandments and dairy buffet on Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. Children are invited for a delicious ice cream party and holiday program. Prizes for all! 

The Yizkor Memorial Service will take place on Monday, June 6 at approximately 11 a.m.

Shavuot is the second of the three major festivals, marking the completion of the seven weeks between Passover and Shavuot during which the Jewish people prepared themselves for the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai.

Some customs of the holiday include an all-night Torah study on the first night of Shavuot, and eating dairy foods such as cheesecake, blintzes and ice cream.

RSVP is necessary to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Chabad Jewish Center is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, across from the Montage Resort. For more information and a complete schedule of Shavuot services, visit the Shavuot megasite at ww.chabadoflaguna.com/shavuot22.

 

