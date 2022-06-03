NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

Council candidate talks top priorities and bridging the gap at Chamber meeting

By SARA HALL

At a meeting this week, Laguna Beach City Council candidate summarized his key priorities and spoke about bridging the gap between councilmembers and community groups in an effort to better plan for the city’s future.

Council candidate Louis Weil was the featured speaker at the LB Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday (June 2).

Chamber Board of Directors member Jeffrey Redeker confirmed they are not planning to form a PAC this election cycle. They also don’t formally endorse a specific candidate, he emphasized, but rather speak out about issues that are relevant to Chamber members. 

 Weil, a local REALTOR®, announced his run for council in April. He previously worked for a variety of consumer product companies. Weil was also previously a member of the Affordable Housing Task Force and currently sits on the Design Review Board.

“I’ve been working in the public space to gain that experience,” he said.

As the father to young kids, Weil emphasized the importance of preparing Laguna Beach for the next generation. 

“I think it’s time to really get involved,” he said. “(Bring) a forward-thinking mindset to some issues and bridge some of the gaps within some of our current sitting leaders.”

He wants to connect the different groups in the community with the city, he added, and get them to discuss the issues and ideas together to help things move forward. Working together is important in order to improve Laguna Beach overall and he wants to represent that, Weil said. 

“It’s really about making better quality decisions,” Weil said. “Laguna is quite a vibrant community with a lot of discourse, but I’ve seen, in my tenure, things get stuck and not be able to move on to better the community overall. And I want to be part of those better decisions.”

His focus is on residents’ needs and strategic planning for the future, he said. 

“I think there’s a lot of things we’ve done well and we continue to do, but we really need to start setting our mindset (to both) short and long-term,” Weil noted. “I want to be part of those solutions.”

Part of that will be continuing to work on streamlining various processes, which will help both residents and business owners, so procedures are simpler, faster and more efficient. 

Laguna Beach has previously come together as a community to create city policies and procedures, he noted.

“But – in that timeframe – we’ve stretched across decades to create our documents and our working elements and they’re kind of fragmented,” Weil said. “We need to come back to the drawing board and go through and scrub them for alignment…(to make them) simpler processes for businesses and for the community.”

They can have “elements for a better community experience,” he said, within the residential space, the business community and city hall. They can stretch across the private and public sectors to create events or shared projects for everyone to “enjoy while living here,” he said.

As an example, he mentioned strategically placing public bathrooms on the beaches. The number of visitors to Laguna Beach continues to grow and it’s important that local businesses don’t shoulder all of that responsibility for that service, Weil said. 

“I think the community can do a better job at that, at incorporating that into the infrastructure,” he said. 

Parking is also an important topic in the city, Weil said.

“There’s a lot of good things that community leaders have been doing over the last few years to continue to address those (issues),” he said.

Staff has also worked on other elements in an effort to provide transportation. 

“But we need to do it in a meaningful way and I’m supportive of trying to evaluate those things as we go forward,” he added. 

As far as the recent council decision to move forward with an agreement to explore the idea of a possible public parking structure on church property downtown, Weil said some of the community took it out of context.

“From the city’s perspective, we should be evaluating any and all opportunities to create parking benefits for the residents and for the tourist demand,” Weil said. 

The recent church deal is an “initial step” of looking at the site as a potential location, he added.

“I think the city made a good choice of moving that forward,” Weil said. “The size and the shape and those kind of things are still to be determined, but I’m encouraged to see that come to life in future discussions.”

Although he said he was “concerned” that the lease length was extended to 25 years. Projects are typically better for both parties with options built into the deal and clearly laid out, he said.

“Those should have been better described in the overall approval,” Weil said.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Council voted 3-2 on May 10 to approve a Memorandum of Understanding agreement with the Laguna Presbyterian Church regarding possibly constructing a public parking structure on property owned by the church at 355, 359, 361 and 363 Third Street.

The item also included directing staff to proceed with soliciting proposals for preliminary design and entitlement for the proposed parking structure.

A majority of councilmembers agreed that this was something they wanted to explore further. It’s a non-binding agreement which allows the city to study the idea, several councilmembers and speakers emphasized. 

Weil spoke during public comment at the May 10 council meeting and said the MOU is a mutually beneficial public-private partnership that will help the entire community. He supported increasing parking in certain locations and starting with the MOU to find the right solution.

Regarding the council’s recent decision to purchase the library land, Weil said this week that it was a good decision overall. 

“I know how they came to their outcome of extending the lease and I’m hopeful that it can be worked on to hopefully better the site for the community,” Weil said. “Because I think from that core location there are services and stuff that could be provided that benefit Laguna Beach, a library could be one of those, but maybe the size and the shape and those kind of things may evolve over time.”

Council voted 4-1 on April 12 to move forward with the acquisition of the land from the county for $4.29 million, negotiate a 25-year lease, earmark the funds from the purchase for reinvestment in the library and eliminate a clause proposed in the staff report about investigating other locations. Councilmember Peter Blake dissented, primarily due to the long lease term which ties use of the property solely as a library.

In a separate vote, council unanimously agreed to continue the 1937 agreement with the Chamber of Commerce to rent a portion of the building at no cost.

On another hot topic, Weil confirmed at this week’s meeting that he doesn’t support any of the proposed ballot initiatives in their current form.

“They’re too encumbered,” he said.

A few key areas to focus on are pathways, parking and parks, Weil said. He also mentioned environmental practices, public safety and infrastructure as important issues. 

During the Q&A portion of the meeting, Weil also said he’s encouraged by the recent creation of the housing fund, wants to focus on building the right culture at city hall and supports a permanent promenade downtown.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

