 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

Laguna Beach Football Club to hold recycling event tomorrow

Laguna Beach Football Club (LBFC), a local nonprofit organization, has partnered with Procurri LLC and Ingram Micro to offer biannual electronic waste recycling. The next event is Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the LBUSD district lot on Park/Blumont.

Event co-sponsors Procurri and Ingram Micro process the electronics for recycling and resale and donate the funds back to the Laguna Beach nonprofit, LBFC. Funds raised will support player scholarships, equipment and tournament fees. Donation receipts and details regarding security measures are available onsite. 

Electronic waste is a growing problem. Cables, broken phones and aging devices pile up. In 2019, 53.6 million tons of e-waste were generated with only one-quarter recycled. Devices containing rare metals, chemicals and flammable parts end up in landfills creating waste and environmental health risks. An electronic recycling drive offers a community service by collecting unwanted electronics for proper disposal or resale. Items will be wiped clean of personal data and recycled or resold.

Acceptable devices: Desktop and laptop computers and peripherals (cables and cords), tablets, smartphones, telephones, LCD monitors, printers, scanners, projectors, hard drives, stereo equipment, shredders and radios.

Unacceptable devices: TVs, refrigerators, stoves, ovens, microwaves, air conditioners, vacuums, toasters and other household appliances and devices with swollen or leaking batteries.

Clean out your home or office and bring unwanted electronics to the district lot to support Laguna Beach youth soccer.

LBFC is a nonprofit organization offering youth club soccer training and competition. Founded in 2020 to promote excellence within the sport and positive character values, LBFC currently has more than 200 players on 12 club teams.

 

