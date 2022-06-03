NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

FOA awards $10,000 to LBHS and Thurston art programs

The Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation recently awarded Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School with grants totaling $10,000 toward ceramics, art and theatre.

In 1989, the FOA, with a $1.5 million donation, established the FOA Foundation, a California nonproﬁt public beneﬁt corporation, in order to guarantee annual ﬁnancial support, preserve, and promote the ﬁne arts and all other artistic endeavors in Laguna Beach.

The FOA Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would then be distributed annually as grants to nonproﬁt art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach.

“The FOA Foundation is proud to support all the great work our schools do to support the talented students of Laguna Beach,” shared Kathy Jones, FOA Foundation president.

Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School teachers continue to appreciate the opportunity to apply and receive grants to enhance the programs and opportunities available for students to strengthen their learning and develop their skills in visual and performing arts. Teachers have been able to provide students with real-world experiences and opportunities as a result of the grants.

“We deeply appreciate the continued support from the Festival of Arts Foundation, which helps us provide authentic and enriching experiences for the TMS Theatre students,” said Alexis Karol, Thurston Middle School Theatre teacher.

“I am always grateful and appreciative of the Festival of Arts Foundation, for their generous grant that positively impacts the lives of the students in the ceramics classes. The grant directly impacts students’ enjoyment of learning on a daily basis,” added Somer Selway, LBHS Ceramics and AP 3D Art and Design teacher.

“The FOA Foundation is one of many great partnerships within our amazing community,” shared Jason Allemann Ed.D., LBHS Principal. “It is great to see the many value-added learning experiences these grants provide our students.”

Laguna Beach Uniﬁed School District (LBUSD) takes ownership of each child’s learning in their schools, accepting no limits on potential. Their VAPA programs are one of the many concrete examples of how they work tirelessly to ensure each student gains the knowledge, experience, world perspectives, and skills needed to become a lifelong learner and producer in a competitive and interconnected world. They are deeply thankful for the support they have received from the FOA Foundation.

 

