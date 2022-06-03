NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

Local Rotary club presents dictionaries 060322

Local Rotary club presents dictionaries to all third graders at El Morro Elementary

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the word “impact” as “the force of impression of one thing on another: a significant major effect.”

“Impact” is exactly what the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach had on third-grade students this week at El Morro Elementary (EMS), when club members arrived on campus to present each student with their own Webster’s Dictionary for Students.

Members Julie Hile, Gaile Duncan and Angela Popowa represented the club on Wednesday, June 1, when they gathered in the El Morro multipurpose room to pass out dictionaries to all third grade students.

Local Rotary club presents adult with raised dictionary

Photos courtesy of LBUSD

Julie Hile, local REALTOR® and past president of the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, shows off the dictionary that each student will receive

“It is one of the most rewarding opportunities that we have of the year to give the third graders of Laguna Beach Uniﬁed, and the private schools, dictionaries,” shared Hile, Rotary Club of Laguna Beach past president.

“Third graders are so receptive. They are like sponges, and so it really does our hearts good to see them get so enthusiastic about it. We love to make an impact that way.”

Once the distribution began, students eagerly started looking up words and their deﬁnitions. When asked why the students were so excited to receive this precious gift, third grade student Estelle Boeck exclaimed, “Over the summer I’m going to try to look up words and try to memorize the spelling to learn how to spell better for fourth grade.”

Local Rotary club presents students reading

The smiles say it all, as students peruse new dictionaries 

Rotary is made up of ordinary people who accomplish extraordinary things by connecting with other Rotarians. Whether in this community or around the world, Rotary is a service club that aims to emphasize friendship, integrity and service to others. There are more than 1.2 million members in 34,000 clubs worldwide; all dedicated to “Service Above Self.”

“It is really incredible to think about the impact Rotarians have made through the years and especially here in LBUSD,” said Superintendent Jason Viloria. “From grants to scholarships, the Rotary of Laguna Beach has made a signiﬁcant impact on the lives of our students and the lives of others throughout the world. Rotary’s focus is ‘service above self’ and I am grateful to be a member of such an amazing group of people that give back so much to our community. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

 

