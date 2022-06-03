NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

LPAPA presents Kathleen Dunphy solo show

LPAPA (Laguna Plein Air Painters Association) is presenting a special “Artist in Residence” solo exhibition by LPAPA Signature Artist Kathleen Dunphy continues through July 4. “Outside Insights” will include major studio paintings and the field work that inspired them.

Creating a major studio painting takes more than just the desire to paint. Hours of research to find an inspiring location, time in the field to paint plein air studies, weeks of design work while the idea percolates and days (or sometimes even months) of painting all go into creating the final product.

But so often in the art world, we only see the end result of an artist’s creation: The finished painting hanging in a beautiful frame. What goes on behind the scenes to make that painting happen? How does the artist get the idea? What happens during the planning process? Where does she even start?

“A Favorite Spot – Pacific Grove” by artist Kathleen Dunphy

In her new show, “Outside Insights,” Dunphy will take you behind the scenes to show you her painting process from inception to final painting. The exhibit will include four to five larger studio paintings, as well as the field work that inspired and informed the paintings: plein air studies, sketchbook drawings, notes from her journal and photographs of her time in the field. Learn how one artist approaches her work in this informative and engaging exhibit.

The LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 N. Coast Highway, on Gallery Row between Jasmine and Myrtle streets, Laguna Beach. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Monday (available by appointment Tuesdays and Wednesdays and before or after hours). They are open extended hours, 6-9 p.m., for Art Walk the First Thursday of each month.

In addition to the gallery exhibition, plan to join the “Outside Insights Plein Talk” with Kathleen Dunphy hosted at the LPAPA Gallery on Saturday, June 4 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for Members; $30 for Non-members. https://lpapa.org.

 

