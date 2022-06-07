NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

74.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

Fair Game 060722

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

High school Convocation results in $400,000+ of scholarships for impressive graduating seniors

TOM MARCHGosh, like so many others, I attended the Convocation Friday evening at Laguna Beach High School. It was wonderful seeing all the people, groups and organizations who gathered to hand out more than $400,000 worth of scholarships to LBHS seniors.

It was certainly a “feel good,” especially with all the crazy stuff going on in today’s world. Many of the 2022 seniors gathered, wearing their maroon and white cap and gowns for their first time publicly.

School leadership was in attendance, including Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria, who reminded he was there as “a parent” and LBHS Principal Dr. Jason Allemann donning a very catchy camouflage sports coat. 

Jennifer Sweet, LBHS Scholarship Foundation president, got the evening rolling with the welcome, before 126 presenters took turns on the stage to each present scholarships, including one full-ride appointment to Hayden Seybold to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

As names of students were called at different points throughout the evening, their fellow students heartily cheered them on. But, perhaps the biggest ovation of the evening from the students went out to Laguna Beach Police School Resource Officer Sgt. Cornelius Ashton, who shared the stage with fellow officers, including Chief Jeff Calvert, while presenting several scholarships.

It was an honor for me and Stu News Laguna Editor Lana Johnson to present the Barbara Diamond Excellence in Journalism Award to LBHS senior Keegan Thomas. Thomas was one of a number of outstanding students who made off with a handful of scholarships.

Fair Game SNL Principal

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LBHS Principal Dr. Jason Allemann offers welcoming remarks

Fair Game SNL US Naval Academy

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hayden Seybold receives his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy

Fair Game Barbara Diamond Award

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Keegan Thomas (center) receives the Barbara Diamond Excellence in Journalism Award from Stu News Editor Lana Johnson and Publisher Tom Johnson

Fair Game Laguna Beach Police

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Gabrielle Finkelstein, standing with Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert (4th from left), receives the Officer Jon Coutchie Criminal Justice Scholarship as members of the police department look on. Student favorite and former School Resource Officer Sgt. Cornelius Ashton is second from the left.

• • •

Sad to hear that Harley’s Restaurant Laguna Beach is closing. Greg Daniels, chef and owner, who opened the restaurant “with friends and family backing” and named it after his grandfather, sadly announced that the doors would close July 1.

Daniels said, “It wasn’t long enough, and we are heartbroken that we can’t stay. It’s never easy, but it was a truly unfortunate time to open a restaurant; no one could have expected a pandemic to come along and bring such abrupt winds of change. That said, our heads are high and we’ll be enjoying our final month with you.”

Big supporters in their relatively short time in town of Sally’s Fund and SchoolPower, the community has several weeks to get in and to properly say goodbye.

• • •

There’s a City Council meeting this afternoon/evening. First up will be the Council reviewing and appointing members of committees, commissions and boards from 3-4 p.m.

There will then be a 60-minute break while Council holds their Closed Session meeting from 4-5 p.m., followed by the Council meeting at 5.

For a copy of the agenda, go here.

Some of the top items: The agenda begins with a receive and file update from Providence Mission Hospital regarding safety enhancements at their lower campus; the award of a contract to convert City drinking fountains to combined bottle filling stations; a resolution ratifying an MOU incorporating the Juneteenth City Holiday with four labor associations; the adoption of a zoning ordinance related to height allowances for commercial structures providing subterranean parking facilities; the approval of a tentative tract map at 1369 North Coast Highway into five condos, three commercial and two residential; a receive and file pertaining to the two hotel-related ballot initiatives; a resolution adopting a fee schedule for sewer connection development fees and an MOU with Laguna Presbyterian Church regarding the construction and lease of a parking structure.

You may attend in person, watch on the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/meetings or on Zoom at https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/j/91641723096

• • •

Reminder, tonight is Beth’s Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

Fair Game Jason Feddy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Jason Feddy

This month Beth’s Tuesdays will “be an adventure into the theme of DECEPTION.” That being said, local favorite Jason Freddy will join Beth and Steve Wood to “plumb the depths of deception and how it has played into their lives and ultimately into their songwriting.”

 Tickets are $10 in advance $15 at the door and available at www.lagunabeachlive.org.

And Thursday, Laguna Beach Live! presents their monthly chamber music concert from 7-8 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum.

This month will feature violinist Yue Eun Gemma Kim and is free to museum members and $14 for nonmembers. YuEun “is forging a significant international career. While performing extensively, she has won many top prizes in her field, including first place in USC’s Solo Bach Competition and the Strings Concerto Competition, was a finalist at the China International Violin Competition and the Michael Hill International Violin Competition (New Zealand) and is a core member of Delirium Musicum, self-conducted chamber orchestra based in Los Angeles.”

• • •

Reminder: Don’t forget the Woman of the Year Luncheon, presented by the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, coming up on Friday, June 17 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The 2022 honoree will be Dee Perry, who will be recognized at a catered lunch and followed by a “lively program.”

The ticket deadline is this Friday, June 10, with space limited to 100 attendees. Tickets are $55 for members and $65 for non-members. 

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.