NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

74.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 060722

“Art in Public Places” – Tide Pool Paddleboard by Larry Gill and Gavin Heath

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Tide Pool Paddleboard is a collaboration between two local artists, glass blower Gavin Heath and metal sculptor Larry Gill. The bench features stainless steel and concrete with colorful cast glass inlays that evoke tide pools, which are plentiful in Laguna Beach, including just below the park’s cliffs. The sculpture was funded through a donation by Beverly Kaye. 

art in gill bench heisler

Click on photo for a larger image

Fanciful and functional bench at 375 S. Cliff Drive

This sculptural bench functions both as public art and as a bus stop bench at the Cliff Drive bus stop, a popular entry point to Heisler Park at the intersection of Jasmine Street and Cliff Drive. It was originally installed in 2012 and refurbished and reinstalled in early 2022. The artists have collaborated on several other bench projects around the city, one of which also resides in Heisler Park – Streamline Bench. 

Although Gill originally aspired to be a painter, for the past 40 years, he has been creating his works of art using stone, metal and other media. He has a welding studio in Santa Ana, which allows him to shape metals into inspired pieces of art. 

art in close up bench gill

Click on photo for a larger image

Reminiscent of nearby tide pools 

Gill has installed sculptures around Laguna Beach, from Welcome, a permanent waterfall structure at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, to Waves, which is on the corner of Forest Street and Coast Highway and Water Lilly at 295 Forest Ave. He also created the new gates at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival with Heath to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

Heath was born in Cape Town, South Africa on October 23, 1961. 

California would eventually become home for him in ’87. The sun, waves, opportunities and liberty inherent to this !and would prompt his settling down. He began his glass blowing education at Palomar College in San Diego ’87 to ’90. 

Development and refinement of existing skills was undertaken at Seattle’s famed Pilchuck Glass school in ’89. Heath completed formal pursuit of art education in ’92 while blowing glass at California State University at Fullerton. 

art in mid range gill bench

Click on photo for a larger image

A masterful collaboration

His work stems from traditional glass techniques in the height of the car culture. “Living in the Americas and born and raised in South Africa, I see ‘Progression’ and ‘Primitive’ in one life,” said Heath. “This in turn makes me search for simplicity and the spirit of humanity, which is complicated in this reality. Whether my work is conscious, subconscious or both does not matter. Creativity shows spirit, which is of no particular religion of ideal. 

“The images and ideas that colorfully emerge without a plan, like those of a child, remind me of when I am at my best creatively…that is, when I am playing with glass,” Heath has said of his work.

This is the 62nd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.