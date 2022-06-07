NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

Did you really win the jackpot 060722

Did you really win the jackpot? Qualify for a free vacation? Fail to pay your warranty?

On Thursday, June 9 at the Susi Q, LBPD’s Community Services Officer Nicole Rice and Detective Mike Lee will offer a primer on the most common cyber and phone scams doing the rounds in Laguna Beach – and offer advice on ways to avoid being conned. 

The session will be in-person from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., providing the opportunity to get your questions answered directly and share your experiences – and hopefully your near-misses. What you learn in that hour could save you or a loved one a great deal of money and stress.

It’s not only seniors who are duped. People of every age have been victimized by scammers, who are skilled in imitating legitimate organizations such as the IRS, Medicare and DMV, as well as companies offering warranties, services and products. 

But older adults are often perceived as wealthier and perhaps, feeling embarrassed, less likely to report a potential crime. Don’t be deceived: They want your money and your personal information. Make them pay.

Remember that clichés often contain good advice: If it’s too good to be true, it probably isn’t; there’s no such thing as a free lunch. 

Common scams include sending emails offering low-cost services and products that either are never delivered or are defective; pretending to be a grandchild calling in distress and needing financial support; or telling individuals that they have won prizes – but to redeem the prize, they must either send money or provide personal information, such as Social Security numbers, that the scammers can then use to defraud their victim.

Learn about these scams and others – and the steps you can take to keep yourself and your families safe.

The Susi Q is located at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach. Underground parking is available. To register, visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Class Catalog. Or, to register by phone, call 949.715.8105. Proof of vaccination will be required. Masks are optional.

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Lifelong Laguna program provides support groups and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay in their homes and “age in place.” For more information on the Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

